What is the Triple Elixir Tournament in Clash Royale?

With new troop cards, in-game challenges, tournaments, and fast-paced real-time gameplay, Clash Royale is one of the most popular smartphone games. Players can put their talents to the test and receive rewards by completing various challenges.

The Clash Royale Triple Elixir Tournament is the game's newest 1v1 tournament challenge, which allows players to earn rewards while trying out a new 1v1 Triple Elixir fight type.

This article will go through the Triple Elixir Tournament, its rewards, and the new sort of 1v1 battle employed in this challenge. Starting on March 25th, players can participate in the Triple Elixir Tournament through the Clash Royale events section to receive in-game rewards such as Gems, Gold, Chests, Cards, and Magic Items.

Triple Elixir Tournament in Clash Royale

The Triple Elixir Tournament is the game's newest special challenge, in which players compete in a 1v1 battle while building an 8-card deck from unlocked cards. This competition is only open to participants with a King level of 8 or higher. Unlike the Triple Draft Tournament, players must assemble an 8-card deck before the battle begins. The 1v1 combat takes place in 3x Elixir, which allows players to quickly use high Elixir cards.

The Triple Elixir Tournament's in-game description is as follows:

"Create your own deck and play with triple speed Elixir! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

Players in this tournament must create their own tournament deck, in which players should try including defensive and attacking cards to win battles. Like previous in-game tournaments, players must win maximum battles to earn higher rewards. The top 100 players with maximum challenge wins will earn an exclusive Emote and 100000 Gold.

To make the challenge fair, all card levels will be level 11, as well as the King level. Players must consider that their opponent may be a higher Arena player with Champion cards, and therefore build an 8-card deck accordingly.

Triple Elixir Tournament Rewards

There are two reward tiers in this event: free and bonus. Tournament combat winners will earn free prizes; however, Bonus goodies are only available to those who purchase 500 Gems to enter the Bonus tier. By participating in this competition, participants can gain a lot of resources:

After the tournament has ended for 24 hours, players can unlock the Bonus tier goodies by purchasing 500 Gems.

A special emote and 100000 gold will be awarded to the top 100 players.

Magic Items, Gold, Gems, and Chests are among the free gifts.

Legendary Chests, more Gold, Gems, Wild Cards, troop cards, and other bonus rewards are available for players.

Finally, the Clash Royale Triple Elixir Tournament is a fantastic event that any level 8 or higher participant should take part in. Players can earn free Gold, Chests, Gems, and Magic Items by participating in this event.

