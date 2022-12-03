What is Twitch Plays Pokemon? Everything you need to know about the interactive livestreams

Twitch Plays Pokemon (TPP) is described as a "social experiment" and channel that can be located on the Amazon-owned platform. It began in February 2014 with an anonymous Australian programmer. For the first time, the stream allowed the creation of direct commands from the audience.

Viewers can type in specific commands such as "up," "down," "start," etc., to engage with the stream. The fact that multiple users can collaborate to play the game has provided a unique streaming experience.

The game's popularity soon skyrocketed, with TPP holding the Guinness Book World Record for "the most participants in a single-player online video game."

How many seasons have been played in Twitch Plays Pokemon?

Since debuting in 2014, Twitch Plays Pokemon has featured for nine seasons. This includes 15 different Pokemon games. TPP is presently featuring its 16th Pokemon game.

The original run of Twitch Plays Pokemon included Generation One. The community overcame the first run after 16 days, 7 hours, and 45 minutes. During the Generation One game run, the total participation of over 1.1 million gamers was recorded, which remains a world record.

With the end of Gen One, nine further game runs were introduced in season 1 of TPP. This season was followed by eight further ones.

Are there any virtual currencies in Twitch Plays Pokemon?

TPP has two primary currencies in the game. Based on the official Twitch profile, PokéYen and Tokens are the two recognized virtual currencies.

While the former is used to place bets on Pokemon matches, the latter is based on stream donations, subscriptions, giveaways, and avatar creation.

Users can place bets by typing in specific commands. For example, "!bet 50% blue" would indicate that the user is placing 50% of their PokéYen on Team Blue. Similarly, typing in the command, "!bet all red," would indicate that one is using 100% of their virtual currency on Team Red.

Who is the owner of Twitch Plays Pokemon?

As stated earlier, the original creator and developer of the channel remains anonymous. The official Twitch profile reveals the secondary owner of the channel, m4_used_rollout. The latter is a "Current Streamer" and "Stream Host."

TPP also has an extensive list of names working behind the scenes, which includes moderators, programmers, artists, testers, commentators, and social teams.

What is the present follower count of the channel?

TPP is among the biggest and longest-running Pokemon channels and the most-watched Twitch Plays channel on the platform. Since launching, it has amassed over 419K followers on the purple platform.

While the channel recorded over 120K concurrent viewers at its peak, the streams average around 90-100 viewers these days. Over the past 30 days, the channel has streamed over 699 hours. By comparison, xQc, known for his long streams and consistent uploads, has streamed for 247 hours.

Twitch Plays Pokemon remains the most active and engaging Twitch Plays channel. TPP has often been hailed as one of the best fan creations on the platform.

It remains to be seen when the current game run, Pokemon Blazing Emerald, will be completed by the community.

