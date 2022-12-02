How to check if Pokemon GO servers are down? Quick fixes and more (December 2022)

Pokemon GO servers seemingly went down a couple of hours ago with a large number of players complaining about various issues as they tried to play it. Niantic's AR title refused to boot up and for many, it showed up as "Failed to Log In." While the problem has largely been resolved for most players, some are still facing the issue.

The latest problem was reported on both Twitter and Reddit by members of the Pokemon GO community. Massive new updates are coming to the AR title with the start of a new season, and a dataminer mentioned that Niantic pushed one such mechanic that resulted in the game temporarily breaking down.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck Pokémon GO is currently down. Pokémon GO is currently down.

So how can players check if the servers are still down in Pokemon GO?

Best ways to check if Pokemon GO servers are down

Server-checking websites have been a boon in this case for gamers who wish to know if the servers of their favorite online game are going through some issues.

In such cases, sites like Downdetector and Istheservicedown will quickly show players whether the servers are down and if similar complaints have been raised by other players from around the world.

Players can also check social media to see if other trainers have reported server or log-in issues with respect to the game. Other than the official handles of Pokemon GO and Niantic Support, twitter accounts such as @LeekDuck, @SerebiiNet, and @poke_miners also provide up-to-date information regarding Niantic's AR title.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck Pokémon GO is back up. Pokémon GO is back up.

It was @poke_miners who revealed that Niantic pushed the Extended Pokemon settings that affected the game and due to which players were unable to log in.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Niantic just pushed the Extended Pokemon settings we reported on from our recent APK teardowns, but that caused the game to break.



You currently can not log into the game. Niantic just pushed the Extended Pokemon settings we reported on from our recent APK teardowns, but that caused the game to break. You currently can not log into the game.

While there's nothing that can be done by players if the issue is with Niantic's servers, they can make sure that their connection or handset is not causing the issue. Common factors include a weak network connection, which players should check for. The easiest way to fix these issues is usually to close and reopen the Pokemon GO app.

Once players are assured that the issue is on Niantic's end, they merely need to wait for the developers to fix it so that they can once again step into the AR title. The most recent outage lasted a couple of hours, and players have noted by now that they are being let into the game.

Comments from players during this time include some wondering if Niantic has a team of testers to ensure such issues do not happen. Others shared the moment the game stopped working for them, with one player noting that they had effectively wasted their Incense as they could not reap the benefits anymore.

The new season Mythical Wishes has begun in the game and will last until March 1 at 10 am local time.

Players are gearing up for the first official event to kick it off along with Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day, which is set to feature the first appearance of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert, who gamers can meet in Mega Raids during the course of the event.

