What is Twitch streamer QTCinderella's "A Very QT Christmas" event?

Popular Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" is back with her annual Christmas celebration as her collaborative stream is set to air on Twitch this December 2 at 6 pm PST or 8 pm CT. The broadcast is aptly titled "A Very QT Christmas."

Blaire is renowned for her hosting skills and has been known to host major streaming events such as the Streamer Awards 2022 earlier this year, which peaked at a whopping 381,000 concurrent viewers.

Last year's Christmas concert featured some impressive performances from artists such as Fuslie and LilyPichu. Suffice to say, the occasion is expected to get bigger and better this year, featuring some of the biggest names in the streaming industry.

Big streaming names such as HasanAbi, Amouranth, and Ludwig to appear at QTCinderella's Christmas event

QTCinderella @qtcinderella

December 2nd

6pm PST



A Very QT Christmas This FridayDecember 2nd6pm PSTA Very QT Christmas This FridayDecember 2nd6pm PSTA Very QT Christmas ❤️ https://t.co/OtIVEzCVJu

Like last time, streamers from different content houses such as OfflineTV, 100 Thieves, and One True King will come together with numerous notable creators collaborating for an evening of songs and plays based around the festive season.

After teasing the lineup for a few days, the organizer has finally released a suitable trailer for "A Very QT Christmas," revealing all the participating streamers. Here is a comprehensive list of content creators set to appear (in order of appearance in the trailer):

Amouranth

Austin Show

Fuslie

Hasan Abi

Ludwig

Prezoh

QTCinderella

Will Neff

Average Jonas

Avghans

Blaustoise

BrittTV

BrookeAB

Caroline

IronMouse

Kala

LilyPichu

Masayoshi

Natsumiii

Peter Park

Shiphtur

Slime

Simply

Squeex

TJ Brown

Zoil

With a considerably bigger lineup than last year, it appears that the concert will not only have singing but also A Christmas Caron play. Thanks to QTCinderella sharing screenshots to pressure HasanAbi into acting in the play, we now know that the Turkish-American political commentator will be Ebenezer Scrooge in the production.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella



I’m thankful for Happy Thanksgiving!!!!I’m thankful for @hasanthehun agreeing to be Scrooge in my play next week. Happy Thanksgiving!!!! I’m thankful for @hasanthehun agreeing to be Scrooge in my play next week. ☺️ https://t.co/QiFIuoLqFX

Meanwhile, clips of Ludwig practicing with Fuslie, Natsumiii, and LilyPichu in a quartet have already been doing the rounds on Twitter and YouTube for a couple of days.

Here is a clip of the four doing a rendition of the popular song Carol of the Bells:

It'll be even bigger next year

QTCinderella @qtcinderella for the first time I’m more excited than I am stressed for an event.



I hope y’all are excited too.



A Very QT Christmas



More details coming soon….. This Christmas Concert is making me realize that next year I’m gonna need a much bigger theaterfor the first time I’m more excited than I am stressed for an event.I hope y’all are excited too.A Very QT ChristmasMore details coming soon….. This Christmas Concert is making me realize that next year I’m gonna need a much bigger theater 😳 for the first time I’m more excited than I am stressed for an event. I hope y’all are excited too. 🎄A Very QT Christmas ❤️More details coming soon…..

In a tweet from a couple of days ago, QTCinderella revealed that by expanding the Christmas Concert this year, she realized the event will require a big theater next year.

As mentioned before, the streamer is known for hosting events, and her fans were quite pleased to learn that the Christmas event was going to be expanded. Here are a few reactions to this year's trailer for A Very QT Christmas:

Spaceboy @imaSpaceboy @qtcinderella WAKE UP NEW QT EVENT DROPPED @qtcinderella WAKE UP NEW QT EVENT DROPPED

angelfacepeanut @angelfacepeanu3 @qtcinderella Ludwig, Hasan, Slime, and Prezoh better sing a magical ballad together @qtcinderella Ludwig, Hasan, Slime, and Prezoh better sing a magical ballad together

𓆩 con 𓆪 @kthinterIude @qtcinderella i hate christmas but this is making it a lil bit better <3 @qtcinderella i hate christmas but this is making it a lil bit better <3

After last year's successful celebrations, it is only natural that fans expect more from the event. That said, it looks like QTCinderella is prepared to put up another fan-favorite concert and play on Friday, December 2.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes