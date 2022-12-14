What are Warp Crystals in High On Life and how to use them

As you make your journey through the hilarious setting and narrative in High On Life, you will come across various resources and loot that you will be able to use to get more powerful in the game.

The main objective in Squanch Games’ latest title is to save humanity from an Alien Cartel as a bounty hunter. The cartel wishes to use humanity as a sort of drug, hence your goal will be to go around collecting the heads of the biggest cartel members. The game is co-created by Justin Roiland, one of the makers of Rick and Morty, so the humor is quite similar to the popular Adult Swim show.

As you make your way through the game and reach new quirky planets, you will be able to obtain certain materials like the Warp Crystal. There has been a fair bit of confusion amongst players as to what these items do in the game and how to effectively use them.

Today’s guide will go over what Warp Crystals are in High On Life and how you should be using them in the game.

Using Warp Crystals in High On Life

Although High On Life is primarily a linear adventure, it still has a fair amount of exploration. You will be able to access special areas on the planets you visit to be able to get your hands on some rare loot in the game.

While the planets in the game act primarily as levels for your bounty hunt, they also contain special areas that have their own set of missions, rewards, and resources. However, to gain access to these areas, you will be required to get your hands on Warp Discs, which are unlocked by the Warp Crystals themselves.

To be able to use the discs in the game, you will be required to defeat Krubis and Douglas, who are a bit challenging and may give you some trouble if you are new to a game like High On Life.

Once they are defeated, you will get access to Blorto’s shop located in the Blim, which is right outside the house where the protagonist lives. After interacting with Blorto, he will tell you about the various Warp Discs across the map and the number of Crystals that you will need to unlock each of them.

Here is the location and cost for all the Warp Discs in High On Life:

Cutie Town Disc: Free

Movie Theater Disc: Three Crystals

Skate Park Disc: Eight Crystals

Trolley Tracks Disc: Five Crystals

Toilet Disc: Five Crystals

Quiet College Disc: Ten Crystals

After using the Warp Crystals and unlocking all the Warp Discs in the game, you will then be able to make your way to the portal present in the protagonist's home. The Warp Discs will open up a trip to another alien world, and all you will be required to do is locate the command button that will let you use the Warp Disc to interact with the portal.

High On Life is currently available on Xbox and PC, and players will be able to try out the game on Steam as well as the Game Pass.

