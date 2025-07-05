When is Anthem shutting down?

Anthem, the multiplayer sci-fi shooter from BioWare, is officially shutting down after over five years. This news was announced via an official blog on EA's website, stating that the game would be going offline, but there's still some time left. Anthem is scheduled to shut down on January 12, 2026. This announcement has surprised many in the community. While the game never really hit its stride, it still has a small and dedicated fan base that enjoyed it.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about why the game is possibly shutting down.

Why is Anthem shutting down? Possibilities explored

Anthem was developed by BioWare, the studio behind classics such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and published by EA. For those who don't know, we play as Freelancers in the world of Coda, where we fight against threats that put humanity in danger.

During the launch in February 2019, Anthem was full of bugs, incomplete features, and various other issues. Due to this, the game received mixed reviews and many fans labeled it as unfinished. In June 2019, Andrew Wilson, the CEO of EA, acknowledged that the game failed to keep players engaged, but they will still keep it running for a while.

BioWare has tried to improve the game ever since, but the damage was done, and it never fully recovered. The condition of the game got even worse when their biggest overhaul update, Anthem Next, was also cancelled in 2021 due to numerous reasons. Now, the final decision has been made by BioWare and Electronic Arts. While there's no official reason given, it looks like the game is shutting down due to maintenance costs and low player count. In the official blog, EA has confirmed that nobody from BioWare is being laid off.

For those wondering, the game can't be played offline, even if you bought it. Once the servers are gone, the access to the game will be completely gone. Additionally, it will be removed from the EA Play playlist on August 15, 2025.

