You could get Stellar Blade and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 for $1, here's how

You stand a chance to win popular games such as Stellar Blade and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 through Fanatical Mystery Boxes. The popular UK-based video game business is all about letting fans take a spin and giving luck a chance. You can buy Mystery Keys on the official Fanatical website for as little as $1, and if you're lucky, you may just win big.
This article will go over how you can potentially win even AAA games for as little as $1 spent on a Mystery Key.
Fanatical Mystery Boxes: Chance to get Stellar Blade and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at a bargain
Stellar Blade and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are both recent games released on PC in the year 2025. The two RPG titles are vastly popular and cost upwards of $49.
However, lucky players may just get their hands on these games at a bargain, via Fanatical Mystery Boxes. Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how it works:
- You can go to the official Fanatical Mystery Box Bundle website.
- From here, based on your preference, you can choose to purchase anywhere from one to 25 Mystery Keys, starting at $1 (for one).
- Each key allows you access to a Steam code, which can help you redeem a game. The more keys you have, the more games you stand to win.
- If you're lucky, you may find Golden Boxes through these keys. These contain incredibly rare and popular games such as DOOM: The Dark Ages, Stellar Blade, and Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
As mentioned earlier, the least amount you must spend on these Mystery Keys/Boxes is $1. For that amount, you get one key, allowing you access to one random game on Steam.
The downside? The keys could give you just about any random game. The chances of winning games like Stellar Blade and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are slim. That said, the odds increase with the number of keys you purchase from the website. It's similar to a lottery system. You'll certainly win something, but it may not be to your preference.
