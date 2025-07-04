How to farm Metal in Death Stranding 2

Metal in Death Stranding 2 is one of the many core resources that players require for crafting weapons and equipment. However, it isn't scattered all over the game's world. Instead, you'll need to search for it in particular locations. Cargo management is important in DS2. Thus, if you know where Metal is concentrated, you can make appropriate preparations to transport it to your base.

Ad

This article lists all the farming methods to acquire Metal in Death Stranding 2.

How to acquire Metal in Death Stranding 2

The Northeastern Mine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metal Mines

Ad

Trending

Metal Mines are the only sites that can consistently produce Metal in Death Stranding 2. Thus, if you don't want to worry about the resource's stock, you'll need to find these spots.

There are two Metal Mines in DS2. However, simply finding them won't be enough; you'll need to rebuild them by investing materials. You can check the amount by hovering over the site on the map. Once a Metal Mine becomes operational, it will start producing the titular resource. You can upgrade the site by investing additional materials to increase its yield.

Ad

Also read: How to check map in Death Stranding 2

Each Mine will produce a set amount of its resource each in-game day. However, you can speed up the process by spending Chiral Crystals.

There are two Metal Mines in Death Stranding 2:

Northeastern Mine - It is located between the Motherhood region and the edge of the map, in Australia.

- It is located between the Motherhood region and the edge of the map, in Australia. South Edge Mine - It can be found in the southeastern corner of Australia, Near Southern Environmental Observatory and DHV Magellan Terminal Fort Knot (F8), towards the coastline.

Ad

Also read: What is Motherhood Password in Death Stranding 2?

Clear Enemy Camps

Enemy Camps host large amounts of resources, including Metals. However, you'll need to clear the foes guarding them to freely move around with all the loot. MULEs or Brigand Camps will have boatloads of Metal stored in XL containers and postboxes. There will also be loose resources lying around in the areas and carried by some enemies. Loot them to acquire all the Metal.

Ad

Search BT Zones

Players might also find resource-filled containers dropped by other gamers. For example, areas with BTs are the most likely to have lost cargo. The region between the Government's Base and The Lone Commander is one of the places where you can find dropped containers. These will include many resources, including Metal in Death Stranding 2.

Also read: How to avoid or eliminate BTs in Death Stranding 2

Postboxes and Supply Requests

Ad

You should often check if other players have provided Metals to your facility terminals and postboxes. Oftentimes, players will abandon items because they weigh too much. Thus, you can instead pick them up. Players can also ask other people to donate Metals by placing signs on the ground.

Things to keep in mind while farming Metal in Death Stranding 2

It's best to use a vehicle while searching for Metal, as the increased storage will make sure you don't need to abandon any loot. Furthermore, you can take the materials to any facility to either recycle them into new items or store them inside the private locker. They will then reside inside the facility until you claim them.

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.