Defenders are reportedly losing magnified sights, according to recent Rainbow Six Siege X leaks

According to recent Rainbow Six Siege X leaks, defenders are reportedly losing magnified sights in the upcoming season of Year 10. After some of these leaks surfaced on June 29, 2025, fans have been expressing their concerns over balancing changes made via magnified sights.

R6 had a very predominant TDM meta, which was largely dictated by the 1.5x magnified scope. It was removed later after the player base criticized how balancing changes only revolved around the addition or removal of this infamous sight. Reports of another magnified sights-based balancing change have brought about serious concerns in the player base once again.

This article will go over the leaked information regarding the removal of magnified sights from defenders' automatic weapons in Rainbow Six Siege, and more.

Defenders reported to lose ACOG from automatic weapons, according to Rainbow Six Siege X leaks

In a Rainbow Six Siege X leaks Discord server, leaks about defenders losing their magnified scopes for automatic weapons have surfaced. These come from a reliable channel moderated by popular ex-leakers, Shiiny7 and Kran27.

This was also hinted at by Shiiny7 in a recent X social media post, which showcased an MP5 with an ACOG that Doc and Rook have in their inventory. The leak suggests that slug shotguns and DMRs will retain their magnified scopes; only automatic weapons will lose their ACOGs.

Also read: Why was Castle temporarily deactivated in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak?

Snippet from the Rainbow Six Siege X leaks Discord server (Image via Discord)

In addition to weapon sights, Striker and Sentry are reported to receive DMRs in their inventory, which is sure to shake up some loadouts. Sentry is often considered far inferior to Striker, mainly because the secondary gadget combinations benefit attackers way more than they do defenders. With the addition of DMRs, however, Sentry could finally see an increase in her pick rate.

Lastly, the underwhelming new machine pistol, the Reaper MK2, which debuted in Rauora's inventory, is reported to make its way to characters like Sledge, Ying, Oryx, and Pulse.

For more news on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

