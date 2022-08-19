When could Black Adam release in MultiVersus? 

MultiVersus is one of the most exciting new releases of 2022. It is a multiplayer 2D fighter game with fantastic features like an enthralling roster of characters, cross-platform, and incredible animations.

With the launch of Season 1, the game is already making some significant changes. The most recent patch has buffed or nerfed nearly every playable character and has announced that two new characters are coming.

Black Adam, an iconic DC anti-hero, has been announced as one of the first two characters to be added to the original roster.

When is Black Adam expected to be added to MultiVersus roster?

Black Adam has been a fan favorite character in the DC universe for decades. One of the first anti-heroes created, he has found himself in the hearts of many die-hard fans.

It is imperative to note that the Black Adam movie, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is releasing on October 21, 2022. It is undoubtedly part of why this character is being added to the roster in MultiVersus.

The official poster of Black Adam (Image via IMDb)

The October 21 release date of the film is the most crucial piece of information fans currently have concerning when Black Adam is coming to MultiVersus. Developers Player First Games have yet to give an exact date of the character's release.

It is implausible that the character will be released in the game before the movie is out. Some hardcore DC Universe fans could interpret his release, which would include at minimum nine unique abilities, as a spoiler to the movie itself.

If Black Adam has an iconic ability in MultiVersus, which ends up being a crucial plot point in the film, fans would surely consider it a spoiler and be disappointed.

This would lead fans to believe that the earliest possible release for Black Adam in Multiversus would be October 21. There is a chance, though unlikely, that he could be added to the roster earlier.

What class will Black Adam be upon release?

Unfortunately, this is another question that there has not been a definitive answer to as of writing. But that doesn't mean gamers can't make any assumptions.

Black Adam's abilities in the DC universe are unique. He is often referenced as the strongest metahuman on Earth, capable of massive feats of strength and nearly invulnerable to all forms of Earthly combat.

In the movie trailer, viewers see Black Adam get hit across the face with an iron bar, yet he doesn't even flinch.

With this information in mind, it would be safe to assume that this character will either be a tank or a bruiser class. The latter outnumber tanks seven to two in the current iteration of the roster.

It will be interesting to note if Player First Games will continue this trend of having a large cast of bruisers or if the addition of Black Adam will be the third tank in the title.

