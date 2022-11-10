When does Dota 2 Battle Pass 2022 Part 2 end?

Valve tried something different with the Battle Pass in Dota 2 this year. They decided to divide the pass into two parts and begin it later than usual. Part 1 was released much closer to The International 11, while Part 2 began soon after the annual tournament ended and will continue until early next year.

The TI Battle Pass is one of the most exciting parts of the calendar year for Dota 2 fans. It brings a plethora of exclusive cosmetic bundles, voice lines, emoticons, and taunts for players to unlock and equip. A percentage of the sale also feeds into TI's prize pool.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Congratulations to The International Grand Champions! Tundra Esports claims the Aegis after a dominating performance at The International 2022. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… Congratulations to The International Grand Champions! Tundra Esports claims the Aegis after a dominating performance at The International 2022. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… https://t.co/ina4R5WZkG

While the Battle Pass traditionally does not continue after TI, things have been changed by Valve this year.

Although TI 11 has concluded with Tundra Esports lifting the Aegis of Champions, players still have a number of months of the Battle Pass left to enjoy and grind.

Dota 2 Battle Pass Part 2 expires in January 2023

Part 2 of this year's Battle Pass, titled Diretide: Season's Greetings, was released on November 3, less than a week after The International 2022 came to an end in Singapore. It will last until January 12 next year.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Out now, Battle Pass Part II: Diretide! Candyworks, new Diretide game mode, a second Cavern Crawl map, and rewards like the Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona, Immortal Treasure II, custom Versus screens, a Cave Johnson announcer, and more. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… Out now, Battle Pass Part II: Diretide! Candyworks, new Diretide game mode, a second Cavern Crawl map, and rewards like the Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona, Immortal Treasure II, custom Versus screens, a Cave Johnson announcer, and more. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… https://t.co/Ia02F7VaZy

The blurb for the second half of Battle Pass 2022 is as follows:

"The rhythms and whims of Roshan are profitable to predict, sparking interest in everyone from cutthroat schemers to mighty heroes and highborn lords. But this time, not even Roshan is ready for the repercussions of his semi-cyclical candy craze — which is sliding headfirst into some frosty new twists. So prepare your candy buckets and pack an extra pair of mittens and your favorite shiv. Now that The International champions have been crowned in Singapore, a destructive new season of Diretide begins."

Battle Pass 2022 Part 1 debuted on September 1, 2022, and went on till November 2, 2022. Sporting a lava theme, it brought a number of cosmetics, including the long-awaited Faceless Void Arcana. It also featured a Persona for Phantom Assassin.

With Part 2, fans saw the release of the Conduit of the Blueheart Persona for Crystal Maiden. It can be unlocked by players who have reached level 148 in the Battle Pass. The cosmetic completely changes the model of the iconic support hero into an ageless wolf avatar, with fresh animations, voice lines, effects, and assets.

Dota 2 players will also receive the Voidstory Asylum, an Arcana for Razor, set to appear at level 383 sometime soon.

Immortal Treasure 2 has also come along and contains the following items:

Limbs of Lycosidae - Broodmother

Draca Mane - Huskar

Sullen Sanctum - Necrophos

Insight of Forlorn Precipice - Dark Seer

Draconic Divide - Dragon Knight

Tremors of the Tandem Storm - Disruptor

Golden Draca Mane - Huskar

Golden Sullen Sanctum - Necrophos

Bloodfeather Finery - Queen of Pain

The 2022 Battle Pass Emblem

The Frostivities have begun in Dota 2, with the Diretide event being live in-game with the latest update. Players can join in for some "Hallo-wintery fun" while liberating Roshan's candy from thieving Greevils. For a more comprehensive look at Part 2 of Battle Pass 2022, Dota 2 players can check out this article.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

All active Dota 2 players have the opportunity to grab a level 1 Battle Pass and grind tiers by merely claiming The International 2022 Swag Bag. The free bundle, revealed earlier by Valve, contains a level 1 Battle Pass, a month of Dota+ subscription, and an Arcana from those available in the game's store.

The developers also announced Muerta, the hero who will arrive in early 2023. Dota 2 players are in for a gala time ahead of the Holiday festivities.

Poll : 0 votes