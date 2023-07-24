When is Fontaine's underwater diving feature coming in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact will introduce a ton of new exploration mechanics in the upcoming Fontaine update. The officials even teased during the version 3.8 Special Program livestream that they will add the diving feature to the game, allowing travelers to explore underwater areas and uncover mysteries buried deep. Interestingly, the leaked map from the v4.0 beta shows many underwater teleport waypoints, meaning the new feature will be added in the v4.0 update.

Luckily, the first Fontaine update will drop in less than four weeks' time, so travelers don't have to wait long. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the new underwater diving feature. Note that part of the following information is based on leaks, and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact to add underwater diving mechanism in version 4.0

Genshin Impact will add the new underwater diving feature in the upcoming version 4.0 update, expected to be released on August 16, 2023. Travelers can check out the Instagram post above, which shows a video of Lyney diving into the water from the v4.0 beta, courtesy of @vississ01.

While the media is considered a leak, the officials have already confirmed that they will add the new mechanism in the Fontaine region.

The leaked video also shows several new types of fish mobs swimming around Lyney. Travelers might notice that they all have a red color health bar, which means they are likely classified as an enemy class and they may have to fight them off while exploring.

It is worth mentioning that there will be a separate stamina bar for underwater diving. Based on the leaks, travelers can also travel faster, but it will consume the stamina much faster, similar to the normal stamina bar.

On that note, some may be wondering if they will drown if they end up consuming all of their underwater stamina. Luckily, that does not seem to be the case, as it simply refills automatically if one stays still, meaning that they can likely stay underwater for as long as they want.

The above post contains the Fontaine map from Genshin Impact's 4.0 beta, and it shows all the new teleport waypoints, including those located underwater. A large part of the map is covered with water and at least 10 waypoints are located below the sea. Thus, it is safe to assume that a lot of diving will be involved in Fontaine, which may also be related to the main story in Genshin Impact.

On that note, travelers can use any character from the roster to swim underwater. However, it is important to mention that the new diving feature will exclusively be available in the Hydro nation, similar to the Four-Leaf Sigil travel mechanism in Sumeru.