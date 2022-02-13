When does Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 end?

Forza Horizon 5 has undoubtedly been one of the most successful games since its release in 2021. Playground Games have gone above and beyond to deliver the best open world racing experience so far.

The game offers players the opportunity to venture around the diverse terrain of Mexico with over 500 cars to choose from. These cars are highly customizable and players can fine tune their engines to get an edge over their opponents.

The Autumn Storm Season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is already underway and a number of exclusive season rewards are on offer. Players are advised to complete all the challenges before the season ends on February 18.

When will Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 conclude?

The game is currently in the second week of Series 4. The Autumn Storm Season will be followed by the Winter “Dry” Season which kicks off on February 17. Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 will finally come to an end on March 2 and Series 5 will commence on March 03, 2022 at 9.30 AM ET/ 3:30 PM CET.

In the Series 4 update, Mexico is currently celebrating the Horizon World Cup, which Forza described as "a global contest of unmissable driving action." Players are invited to represent a country which includes Italy, Germany, UK, Japan, USA, and France and participate in Seasonal Championships hosted throughout Series 4.

With players already two days into the event, let’s check out the challenges that Series 4 Autumn season has to offer.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Autumn Season challenges

Daily challenges in Autumn Season includes:

Teamwork - Players need to complete two Horizon Tour drives

C You Later - Player have to win a Cross-Country Event with any C class vehicle

Catch! - Play an Infected or Survival match and infect another player

Speed Run - Players need to earn 10 Speed Skills with the 2018 Deberti F-150 Prerunner

To Infinity! - Players have to achieve 3 stars on any Danger Sign in an Infiniti vehicle

Rise to The Challenge - To successfully complete a challenge card

The Very Best - Players will have to beat an S2 class opponent

Season challenges:

Photo Challenge #FastTrack: Users will need to own the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast and photograph it on the Horizon Mexico Road Circuit.

Good Sport: Players have to complete the Horizon Open challenge.

Two-Wheel Challenger: Players have to complete the Collectibles challenge.

“Country Rivals: USA vs. Germany” Weekly Challenge:

Crash and Dash: Players need to earn five crash landing skill combos with their vehicle of choice

Face the Competition: Players have to win a Cross-Country Event with their vehicle of choice

Go, Go, Go!: Players need to earn 3 Stars at any Trailblazer PR Stunt with their preferred vehicle

We Don’t Need Roads: Players have to buy and drive any car based on the USA or Germany that was launched before 2010.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of time before Series 4 ends, and speculation for Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 has already started in the gaming community. Series 5 is also expected to bring new cars, seasonal events and rewards, but players should note that nothing specific has been officially revealed till now.

