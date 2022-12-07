Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance began at 6 am (UTC+8), and some players will inevitably wonder when it will end. Traditionally, maintenance lasts for five hours, meaning that 11 am (UTC+8) is when the new Version Update should go live.

Travelers will be unable to play the game while maintenance is ongoing. You can still pre-install the new update if you haven't done so already, but there's nothing else regarding what you can do in the game.

It's important to note that there's always a chance for a delay, which would push back Genshin Impact 3.3 away from the expected 11 am (UTC+8) release time.

Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance will end at 11 am (UTC+8)

If you don't know what 11 am (UTC+8) is in your time zone, then the above countdown should perfectly visualize when that will happen. This countdown embed is universal for all servers and time zones, making it incredibly valuable for players unsure about the next Version Update's launch time.

If the countdown title says "Time left until Genshin Impact 3.3," then the hours, minutes, and seconds below will indicate how long you have to wait until the update goes live.

Otherwise, any other title used in the countdown will indicate that the next Version Update is already out.

When does Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance end? (Most time zones)

Faruzan will be in Wanderer and Itto's banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all time zones for American players to consider regarding when Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance ends (all of which are on December 6, 2022):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Standard Time: 6 pm

6 pm Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

7 pm Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Central Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

All other time zones will have finished maintenance on December 7, 2022:

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 am

4 am Eastern European Time: 5 am

5 am India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Western Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Australian Central Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 2 pm

2 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 2 pm

2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 3 pm

That's it for listing all the relevant time zones regarding when the new update will go live.

Preview of Version 3.3

Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.3 is coming!

Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~



Once the maintenance finishes, you can access Wanderer and Itto's character banners. Likewise, a new Epitome Invocation will be released simultaneously, featuring both characters' signature weapons.

The above preview confirms some release dates for the following pieces of content:

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand: December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022 Akitsu Kimodameshi: December 15, 2022

That's the first phase of the new update in a nutshell. HoYoverse will release more details about the second phase a few weeks into Genshin Impact 3.3 when appropriate. Until then, Travelers have plenty of content to look forward to once the new update launches.

A new Archon quest, Domain, artifacts, and achievements will become available to them. Also, Genius Invokation TCG will be a new game mode with some hype behind it.

