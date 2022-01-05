When does Genshin Impact maintenance end?

Genshin Impact 2.4's maintenance is expected to last for five hours, which would mean it should end at 11:00 (UTC+8).

Past patch notes have also mentioned that maintenance would take roughly five hours to complete. Hence, this Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance estimation shouldn't surprise veteran players.

This article will include a countdown for when Genshin Impact 2.4's maintenance should end, along with various times. It's vital to note that maintenance can always finish earlier or later than what's expected.

This is when Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance ends

The above countdown operates in real-time and should help players see how much more time is expected for the Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance. Once it hits 0:0:0:0, the countdown's title will be updated to reflect that Genshin Impact 2.4's maintenance should be over.

Of course, all of this is based on miHoYo's rough estimate. Maintenance can finish before this countdown hits 0:0:0:0, or it can finish sometime afterward. This countdown merely follows the timeframe that miHoYo provided.

Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance times listed in various timezones

The 2.4 update will feature a plethora of new content, such as these new skins (Image via Genshin Impact)

11:00 (UTC+8) is a different time in most parts of the world. Ergo, it would be valuable for Genshin Impact players to have a time they can rely on outside of the above countdown.

Americans can play Genshin Impact 2.4 on January 4, 2022. Here are the American times for when Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance is expected to end (written in a 24-hour format):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 17:00

17:00 Alaskan Standard Time: 18:00

18:00 Pacific Standard Time: 19:00

19:00 Mountain Standard Time: 20:00

20:00 Central Standard Time: 21:00

21:00 Eastern Standard Time: 22:00

Shenhe is a new 5-star Cryo Polearm character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players in European and Asian countries will be able to play Genshin Impact 2.4 on January 5, 2022, in their respective timezones. Here are the main European times to consider for when the 2.4 maintenance should end:

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00

3:00 Western European Time: 3:00

3:00 Central European Time: 4:00

4:00 Eastern European Time: 5:00

5:00 Moscow Time: 6:00

These are the primary Asian timezones to keep in mind for when Genshin Impact 2.4's maintenance is supposed to end:

Indian Time: 8:30

8:30 Chinese Time: 11:00

11:00 Filipino Time: 11:00

11:00 Korean Time: 12:00

12:00 Japanese Time: 12:00

Primogem Compensation

Yun Jin is also another new character, except she's a 4-star Geo Polearm user (Image via Genshin Impact)

miHoYo states in the official Genshin Impact 2.4 patch notes:

"Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down. (No change to compensation amount if the update is completed early.)"

Hence, the bare minimum of free Primogems is 300. Every additional hour will net players an extra 60 Primogems.

