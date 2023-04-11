When does Genshin Impact maintenance end?

Genshin Impact servers often undergo maintenance right before the launch of a major update. HoYoverse does this to ensure a smooth launch during release. This isn't a rare occurrence in live service games. The upcoming v3.6 will be the same, where everyone will be removed from the servers before launch. As per the server time, Genshin Impact 3.6 is scheduled to be released at 11 am UTC +8.

Hence, players can expect the servers to go off five hours prior, at 6 am UTC +8. Typically, the timings differ based on various time zones around the world, which can be confusing at times.

This article lists the release times of major updates for all regions, alongside maintenance downtimes. The company also sends out a compensation of 600 Primogems to everyone, which is calculated based on the downtime duration.

Genshin Impact maintenance duration and update release time for all regions

Like any other release, HoYoverse will release the upcoming v3.6 update after a lengthy maintenance period. The release date and time of the update for all major regions are as follows:

India: 8:30 am (April 12).

Philippines: 11:00 am (April 12).

China: 11:00 am (April 12).

UK: 4:00 am (April 12).

Japan: 12:00 pm (April 12).

Korea: 12:00 pm (April 12).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6!



(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



#GenshinImpact Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6!(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6! (Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/lqnrqAifop

The aforementioned times can be followed during any update launch, as HoYoverse tends to stick to the same schedule every month. The following list should help players clear up any confusion on the downtime before the company launches a new update:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (April 11)

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (April 11)

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (April 11)

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (April 11)

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 pm (April 11) to 4:00 am (April 12)

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (April 12)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (April 12)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (April 12)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (April 12)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (April 12)

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (April 12)

Players should note that the release times mentioned here may change during the launch. Hence, keep an eye out on Genshin Impact's official Twitter account for related information.

HoYoverse has also released pre-installation resources for the upcoming update, which is currently available for download.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/02n4CBAd Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/02n4CBAd#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact https://t.co/Lt6v5hammv

These files will then be verified and unpacked at launch. Players are advised to pre-install the files as it will take less time to enter the game once everything is sorted.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.6?

With the first phase going live in a few hours, players will see both Nahida and Nilou in their separate banners as featured 5-star characters. The second half will feature Baizhu, Kaveh, and Ganyu in their respective banners.

Genshin Impact players can also expect a new desert location with the start of the update, alongside Hangouts and Story quests of different characters.

