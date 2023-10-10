When does Halo Infinite Season 5 come out? Release date and time for all regions

Halo Infinite Season 5 will be released on October 17, just in time for the multiplayer's second anniversary. Titled Reckoning, the season introduces new maps, modes, and a battle pass with Flood-themed cosmetics. The latest map arrivals include Forbidden and Prism, each with its own distinct concept and style.

Halo fans may look forward to the reintroduction of a few play modes, including the co-op wave defense Firefight Mode and Halo 4's objective-based Extraction mode. Season 5's teaser promises an immersive gaming experience with new maps and intensely addictive gameplay variations.

Here's everything you should know about Halo Infinite Season 5's release date and time for all the regions.

Halo Infinite Season 5 release date

As confirmed by the official X account, Halo Infinite Season 5: Reckoning will be released on October 17. Coupled with that, the event update is expected to start at 11 am Pacific Time. A trailer was uploaded on Halo's official YouTube channel on October 10, showcasing some of the upcoming content.

The targeted release date and respective times for various global regions are detailed below:

US West Coast: October 17, 11 am PT

Exploring the content coming in Halo Infinite Season 5

Extraction Mode (Image via 343 Industries)

Reckoning, Halo Infinite's Season 5, will include a mix of conventional and original components that are sure to delight both returning and new players.

This season's centerpiece is the two new Arena maps, which provide fresh battlegrounds for gamers to fight and explore. The maps, when combined with an innovative battle pass, promise unique backdrops for thrilling encounters and tactical gameplay.

Reckoning also sees the return of the classic Firefight mode, this time with a King-of-the-Hill twist for increased difficulty. Another noteworthy addition is the Extraction mode, a competitive element not seen since Halo 4.

Halo Infinite's Season 5 will be officially available from October 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.