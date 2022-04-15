When is the next banner coming to Genshin Impact in April 2022?

The next wave of Genshin Impact banners is scheduled to arrive on April 19, 2022. This phase will include:
- The Heron's Court (Ayaka's banner)
- Epitome Invocation
It's worth noting that the planned duration for these Event Wishes is from 6.00 PM on April 19, 2022, to 2.59 PM on May 10, 2022. However, not every server runs in the same timezone, meaning that Travelers will have access to these new Event Wishes at different times from one another.
In that case, a countdown would be extremely beneficial for simplifying when this phase of banners goes live. It will be divided into three sections related to the three major servers:
- Asian
- European
- American
Countdown to the next Genshin Impact banners (April 2022)
These countdowns should line up with what miHoYo officially announced. Keep in mind that these countdowns are only relevant for the next phase of Genshin Impact 2.6's Event Wishes and that they don't apply to Genshin Impact 2.7 and beyond.
It's also worth noting that upcoming Event Wishes arrive in the Asian server before the other servers, but they will also leave faster. It's a minor difference that won't affect most players, but it's something to remember.
Both Ayaka's rerun and the next weapon Event Wish will come out simultaneously. Hence, these countdowns are for both banners. Travelers have ample time to prepare before they go live.
Remember, the planned release date for these Event Wishes is April 19, 2022, at 6.00 PM. These banners will disappear on May 10, 2022, at 2.59 PM.
What is in the next wave of Genshin Impact 2.6 banners?
There is only one character Event Wish in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.6. It features:
- Kamisato Ayaka
- Sayu
- Razor
- Rosaria
Many of these characters haven't been seen in months to nearly a year, so it's a great opportunity for any Traveler to try and add them to their character roster. Kamisato Ayato and Venti's Event Wishes will already be over before Ayaka's rerun begins.
Travelers generally have no idea when a 5-star character will return, so this is the best chance they have to try and summon Ayaka if they want her. At the very least, the featured 4-star characters will always be summonable (just with a significantly lower chance).
The featured weapons on this Epitome Invocation are:
- Mistsplitter Reforged
- The Unforged
- Favonius Sword
- The Bell
- Favonius Lance
- Favonius Codex
- Favonius Warbow
Almost the entire Favonius series is featured here, although the Mistsplitter Reforged is the main draw of this Event Wish. It's a 5-star Sword with a 44.1% CRIT DMG bonus, with an effect that gives the user a bonus 12~24% All Elemental DMG. It even provides up to three stacks of more Elemental DMG buffs based on the user:
- Dealing Normal Attacks with Elemental DMG
- Casting an Elemental Burst
- Having less than 100% Energy
The Unforged is a 5-star Claymore in Genshin Impact with 49.6% ATK, and it also increases the user's shield strength by 20%. Its effect is tied to more ATK buffs, which are increased by 100% if the user has a shield.
