When does Operation Daybreak release in Siege X?

Operation Daybreak will go live in Siege X on June 10, 2025, alongside the debut of the title's newest iteration. This new operation, which will officially kickstart Ubisoft's Siege X, undoubtedly has fans excited. A lot is coming with this update, and we are here to shed light on what you can expect from it.

This article will contain a detailed brief on Operation Daybreak in Siege X and what's coming with it.

What can we expect from Operation Daybreak in Siege X?

As stated above, the newest operation for Rainbow Six Siege X will go live for all regions on June 10, 2025. With the upcoming update, players definitely have a lot to look forward to.

Let's take a look at what's coming with the update:

Clash rework

The greatest highlight is, of course, the rework for Clash. This Defender has been subject to a lot of criticism since her release in the game during Operation Grim Sky, under the unit GSUTR. We've already gotten an official showcase of her abilities, and we have great expectations for her.

Moving forward, Clash is going to be much more versatile. She now has a free-look option and a toggle button to switch her electrical shield on and off. Her movement speed has increased, and better yet, her shield is now a deployable item. Players can use it to peek in and out of cover, making it a valuable, indestructible tool in the Defenders' arsenal.

Operator balancing

While the changes are yet to be confirmed, the latest update will feature a ton of Operator buffs and nerfs. The developers have confirmed that numerous characters, such as Jackal, Blackbear, Thunderbird, and even Jager, will be subject to balance changes.

Other updates

Alongside the Clash rework and Operator balancing, players can expect a ton of new changes coming in Siege X. The developers have confirmed that there's going to be a new mode called Dual Front coming to the game for both PC and Console.

Furthermore, quality-of-life updates will be incorporated for all other aspects of the game, including mobility, rappelling, audio overhaul, and more.

That's everything you need to know about Operation Daybreak in Siege X. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

