When does Overwatch 2 Season 3 Competitive Queue end?

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is ending soon and is scheduled to introduce its fourth seasonal update on April 11, 2023. Blizzard Entertainment can be expected to follow its previous trend and end the competitive queue a day before the seasonal patch goes live.

The competitive queue in Overwatch 2 is usually halted for a few hours before the update is deployed. This is done primarily to protect the player's account from server instability as the developers start shipping the changes. The update also requires time to add all the upcoming playable content.

Let us take a closer look at the Season 3 competitive queue for Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 ranked matchmaking comes to an end

Blizzard Entertainment secured a massive victory with the launch of Overwatch 2, even though it was released with a lot of issues. Its free-to-play nature attracted a huge number of new players that contributed to the growth of its player base. The publishers also released a short overview of the Season 4 update on their official website.

Season 3 competitive queue

The Season 2 competitive queue will be ending soon. Players will be able to queue in for ranked matches on April 11, 2023, for the last time before Season 4 goes live. The ranked queue is expected to end at least a few hours before the patch is deployed globally.

It is important to note that the exact end time for the third seasonal competitive queue has not been officially announced by Blizzard Entertainment. However, players should note that the Season 4 patch is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11 am PDT.

Season 4

The Season 4 update will bring massive hero changes alongside a brand new support hero. Lifeweaver will enter the healer roster in Overwatch 2 and introduce a fresh mechanic with his unique ability kit. One of his abilities can be used to create a platform that can move up and provide an elevated position.

The fourth seasonal update will also bring a few hero changes to the Support roster. Moira will be able to use her Fade ability in the middle of channeling the ultimate. The ultimate ability will not be canceled but the timer will still be active.

Similarly, Brigitte will receive an ultimate ability rework where Rally provides her with a larger shield and a total of 100 regenerable armor. The massive shield can be used to stun enemy heroes with the Bash ability.

Blizzard will also follow the previous trend and introduce a new Battlepass with attractive cosmetics and other assets. The included skins can be expected to be designed with a specific theme and bring uniformity.

The Season 4 update is going to bring in exciting content and more changes to satiate the community.

