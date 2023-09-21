When is Payday 3 playable? Date and time for all regions

Payday 3 is scheduled to go live on September 21, 2023, but it has been available to Silver and Gold Editions pre-orders in the early access phase. It became the talk of the show after the publishers released trailers for it and announced the completion of its development phase. The game also recorded a highly successful beta phase while testing the limits of the game and the official servers.

Payday 3 provided a 3-day early access before its release date alongside compelling cosmetic rewards for pre-orders. Its heist-shooter nature managed to garner a large number of players as it is being introduced as the sequel to one of the most popular action-packed games. The title will release a load of new missions and introduce new gameplay content with every seasonal update.

This article will highlight Payday 3’s release date and time for all regions.

Payday 3 release date and time for all regions

Here is a brief list of Payday 3’s release date and time for all regions.

Los Angeles: September 21, 2023, at 8 AM PDT.

New York: September 21, 2023, at 11 AM EDT.

London: September 21, 2023, at 4 PM BST.

Sao Paulo: September 21, 2023, at 12 PM BRT.

Paris: September 21, 2023, at 5 PM CEST.

Istanbul: September 21, 2023, at 6 PM TRT.

Sydney: September 22, 2023, at 1 AM AEST.

Tokyo: September 22, 2023, at 12 AM JST.

Auckland: September 22, 2023, at 3 AM NZST.

The game will be available to all players who have purchased it through the preferred client and go live on the supported platforms at the dates and times listed globally. The matchmaking queues can also be expected to run immediately after release, as the developer has already started running the title in the early access phase.

All Payday 3 Editions

The heist-shooter was announced to be available for purchase with a total of three digital versions and two physical ones. The digital versions are Standard, Silver, and Gold Edition, while the physical copies are named Day One Edition and Collector’s Edition. Each edition has its own perks and comes with a few new skins.

The Silver and Gold Edition pre-orders provided early access to the title alongside a limited-time season pass for additional heists. The Silver comes with a Dark Sterling Mask, Tailor Packs, and Weapon Packs. The Gold one features Golden Slate Gloves, Skull of Liberty Mask, and Dark Sterling Mask alongside two additional heists and packs.

The Collector’s Edition rewards include the Solidius Mask, with all the perks of the Gold Edition. These compelling offers have caught the entire community's attention and may contribute to a boost in its overall sales.

The Collector's Edition rewards include the Solidius Mask, with all the perks of the Gold Edition. These compelling offers have caught the entire community's attention and may contribute to a boost in its overall sales.