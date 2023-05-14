When does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor come out?

Rainbow Six Siege developers have revealed a brand-new season, Operation Dread Factor, for this game. It's set to come out in late May 2023, after the conclusion of Commanding Force. Fans have been extremely excited to get their hands on the new Defender, Fenrir, in the upcoming update. Ubisoft has promised that is one of the strongest characters coming to this game.

The Swedish Defender will have a extremely unique way of utilizing trap gadgets in Siege and is capable of inducing fear into his opponents. This can change close-quarter combat significantly in Year 8 Season 2 of Rainbow Six Siege. This article will explore more details associated with the upcoming season.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor coming out in May 2023 with new Operator

Ubisoft has officially revealed the release date of Operation Dread Factor: May 30, 2023. This inclusion is set to bring a plethora of changes to the game that are expected to be appreciated by both newcomers and veterans.

Dread Factor will introduce the brand-new intel-oriented trapper called Fenrir, who can remotely activate his F-NATT Dread Mines to short-sight Attackers. He is expected to be a game changer, as his use can highly affect the higher levels of competition in ranked matchmaking.

The upcoming operation will also bring a reworked version of Consulate, featuring crucial changes based on points that got players complaining. That being said, fans will not be able to ban this inclusion in ranked matchmaking, as Ubisoft has mentioned that it wants to force players into playing new or reworked maps.

This is an essential change that can help players get better at Seige on an overall level when compared to the traditional pick-and-ban system provided by the previous matchmaking system.

What else can players expect with Operation Dread Factor

Rainbow Six Siege players are possibly about to get one of the most enthralling seasons ever released by Ubisoft in Year 8. Alongside a brand-new Operator and a map rework, Dread Factor will bring permanent Arcade Mode, where players will be able to access all seasonal events that entered the game previously. This includes Golden Gun, Rainbow is Magic, Headshot Only, and more.

Moreover, players will also be enjoying an improved quality-of-life change that allows them to alter their Defuser Pick-up setting in-game between automatic and manual.

A new secondary gadget called the Observation Blocker tool is also being added to the arsenals of many Defenders in Operation Dread Factor. This unique tool will let Defenders set up an opaque wall between door-frames as it blocks any sort of visual information against Attackers.

With all the aforementioned changes coming soon, Rainbow Six Siege fans are in for a treat with Dread Factor.

Poll : 0 votes