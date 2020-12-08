Fortnite Season 5 has just begun, but players are already looking forward to Season 6.

Chapter 2 has undoubtedly been a success for Epic Games, with crossovers coming in droves. From Star Wars and DC to Marvel Comics, the game has incorporated many iconic series.

Fortnite has now returned to Star Wars, with The Mandalorian being a vital part of Season 5. This has fans wondering what will take place during the season and how it will lead to Season 6.

Fortnite players are always looking to the future, and springtime may be huge for the battle royale.

When is the release date for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6?

99 Days until Season 6!

//#Fortnite\\ pic.twitter.com/i231ZqcAjy — IBIS - Fortnite Leaks & News - ☀️💥 (@IBISFNBR) December 7, 2020

A recent tweet by Fortnite leak account, @IBISFNBR, has a countdown showing exactly when Season 6 will begin. Note that the countdown screenshot is from 11:18 PM EST on December 7, 2020. After that point, just subtract the time it has been since the tweet was posted to continue counting down.

The countdown ends in the middle of March. That's March 16, 2021, to be exact.

Other leaks have come out, pointing towards the day that Fortnite Season 5 will end. @MikeDulaimi is another prominent leak account that has stated that Season 5 will end on March 15, 2021.

Advertisement

Season 5 will be ending on March 15th. #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 2, 2020

This matches up perfectly with the countdown. If the season ends in any way like Season 4 did, it makes perfect sense.

Players have been made to wait a handful of hours for a new season to begin. This is mostly due to downtime of the servers in order to prepare for the next season's launch.

Of course, every leak should be taken as pure speculation. Things can change at any time. Games, including Fortnite, are known to alter times for content releases. It happened with Season 5, and it may surely happen again for Season 6.

Just know that Fortnite Season 6 will begin around the same time Spring starts. That gives a pretty clear timeline for when the next chaotic season ending will take place.