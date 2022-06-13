When's the Genshin Impact anniversary in 2022?

Genshin Impact will turn two years old in late September, and players are excited for the potential anniversary rewards.

The game was released on September 28, 2020 and is also the date on which developers hosted their first anniversary in 2021. Hence, players can expect the second anniversary to be celebrated on the same date this year as well.

The first anniversary came with tons of limited-events that handed out a plethora of primogems and fates to players. However, the community was disappointed with the quality and quantity of the rewards handed out on the anniversary.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's anniversary in 2022.

Everything to know about Genshin Impact Anniversary in 2022

After a month-long delay, Genshin Impact is back on track with an updated schedule to release new content and patch updates.

Considering the global release date of the game and also the first anniversary, it is safe to assume that HoYoverse will have their second one on the same date i.e., September 28, 2022.

Based on the recent schedule, it appears that the upcoming patch 3.0 which will release the newly playable region Sumeru will also drop around in September.

Hence, both the anniversary and patch 3.0 update content will most likely overlap with each other, bringing tons of content and hopefully exciting rewards as well. Players might anticipate primogems, intertwined or acquaint fates, and more.

Genshin Impact's first anniversary was celebrated by the officials in a very extravagant manner. The developers hosted a livestream event that was later followed up by a live concert. Unfortunately, the anniversary rewards were not as impressive.

Players received a string of four mails on their in-game mailbox, along with the following rewards:

Primogems x 1600

Free Windglider x 1

Fragile Resins x 4

Serenitea Pot furnishing x 1

hatsune mitski ✨ #AngatBuhay @__Miggyyy so this is what Genshin's gonna give on their FIRST anniversary... just another daily login like the lantern rite in 1.3 🥴 so this is what Genshin's gonna give on their FIRST anniversary... just another daily login like the lantern rite in 1.3 🥴😶 https://t.co/oFk6bpChqO

The developers also organized the Moonchase Festival and a Daily Log-in event. Players participating in these events will get a chance to receive the following rewards:

Primogems

Mora

Weapon Ascension Material

Talent Level-up Materials

Hero's Wit

Intertwined Fates

Mystic Enhancement Ores

What to expect from Genshin Impact's 2022 anniversary?

Considering how dissatisfied the Genshin Impact community was from the first anniversary rewards, fans might have high expectations from the second one. Suffice to say, they are hoping HoYoverse does not repeat the same mistakes.

JOLLY J✨ (B-DAY 🎂) @DynamoSuperX Not Genshin Impact fans review bombing Google Classroom and all these apps cause they pissed over boring anniversary gifts. Not Genshin Impact fans review bombing Google Classroom and all these apps cause they pissed over boring anniversary gifts. 💀 https://t.co/tkGA8SU6ik

Here is a summary of the rewards players can expect to receive in 2022 anniversary:

Primogems

Intertwined Fates

Mora

Talent Books

Weapon Ascension Materials

Free 4-star Charactera

While some of the rewards from the above list might be handed out for free, others can be obtained by participating in simple events such as Daily Login or something similar.

There are plenty of things players can look forward to on the game's second anniversary in 2022. Even though there is no information regarding the events or rewards scheduled for the upcoming anniversary, players expect the developers to go all out just like they did for the first one.

