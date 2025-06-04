When does Splitgate 2 release?

The Splitgate 2 release date has been officially revealed, and the community is excited for the game to go live on all platforms. After a tremendously successful open-beta experience, developer 1047 Games is ready to release the final build of the shooter across all platforms on June 6/7, 2025, depending on the region.
This article provides you with a detailed brief on the title's release dates and times for all regions.
Splitgate 2 release date and time for all regions
Splitgate 2 will go live for all regions on June 6, 2025, at 2 PM PT/ 9 PM UTC/ 2:30 am IST (next day), according to a post on the game's X account. Players can expect a synchronized launch for the title across all supported platforms, namely PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.
Here are the shooter's release dates and times in different regions of the world:
Will Splitgate 2 open beta progression be carried over to launch?
Yes, all the progress made by players throughout their open beta playtime will remain intact and be carried over to SG2's official launch on June 6, 2025. This will ensure that all levels earned, items unlocked, and cosmetics purchased will remain available and accessible to players at all times.
Furthermore, the FAQ section on 1047 Games' official website also states that all challenge progression, achievements that one unlocks, and weapons that players grind for will be available and carried forward when the title officially launches. This is great news for those who have spent hours grinding the game during its open beta sequence.
That's everything that you need to know about the official release of SG2 across all platforms. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news and guides.
