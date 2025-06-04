When does Splitgate 2 release?

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jun 04, 2025 01:51 GMT
Splitgate 2 release
Splitgate 2 gameplay (Image via 1047 Games)

The Splitgate 2 release date has been officially revealed, and the community is excited for the game to go live on all platforms. After a tremendously successful open-beta experience, developer 1047 Games is ready to release the final build of the shooter across all platforms on June 6/7, 2025, depending on the region.

Ad

This article provides you with a detailed brief on the title's release dates and times for all regions.

Splitgate 2 release date and time for all regions

Splitgate 2 will go live for all regions on June 6, 2025, at 2 PM PT/ 9 PM UTC/ 2:30 am IST (next day), according to a post on the game's X account. Players can expect a synchronized launch for the title across all supported platforms, namely PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are the shooter's release dates and times in different regions of the world:

Time ZoneRelease date and time
Pacific Time (PT)June 6, 2025, at 2 pm
Mountain Time (MT)June 6, 2025, at 3 pm
Central Time (CT)June 6, 2025, at 4 pm
Eastern Time (ET)June 6, 2025, at 5 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)June 6, 2025, at 9 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)June 6, 2025, at 11 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)June 7, 2025, at 12 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)June 7, 2025, at 2:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)June 7, 2025, at 5 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)June 7, 2025, at 6 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)June 7, 2025, at 7 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)June 7, 2025, at 9 am
Ad

Read more: SG2 Open Beta Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Will Splitgate 2 open beta progression be carried over to launch?

Yes, all the progress made by players throughout their open beta playtime will remain intact and be carried over to SG2's official launch on June 6, 2025. This will ensure that all levels earned, items unlocked, and cosmetics purchased will remain available and accessible to players at all times.

Ad
Ad

Furthermore, the FAQ section on 1047 Games' official website also states that all challenge progression, achievements that one unlocks, and weapons that players grind for will be available and carried forward when the title officially launches. This is great news for those who have spent hours grinding the game during its open beta sequence.

Check out: SG 2 login queue error: Possible reasons and fixes

That's everything that you need to know about the official release of SG2 across all platforms. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news and guides.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications