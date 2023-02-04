When did TheGrefg start streaming on Twitch? Exploring the Spanish star's online career

David Cánovas Martínez, or as he is known TheGrefg, is a Spanish YouTuber and Twitch streamer who is, at the time of writing, has over 11.1 million followers on Twitch. This makes him the seventh most followed overall and fourth among Spanish-speaking streamers.

The 25-year-old started his content creation journey through YouTube in 2012 when he was 14. He later migrated to Twitch, which has become a prime destination for most streamers and creators.

Besides being the proud owner of a channel with millions of followers, TheGrefg has accomplished several notable records. From receiving the Guinness World Record for most concurrent viewers to having his Fortnite skin, the Spanish-speaking streamer has done it all.

How did TheGrefg get famous?

As mentioned earlier, David's content-creation journey began with YouTube. He notably posted gameplay videos accompanied by his commentary. Among the games, he centered his content around included Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Grab Charged up and ready to unleash the fury!Grab @TheGrefg ’s Set before it rotates out of the Shop. Charged up and ready to unleash the fury!Grab @TheGrefg’s Set before it rotates out of the Shop. https://t.co/SuDbZPKpSk

After shifting to Twitch, he started streaming Fortnite, which garnered hundreds of thousands of views. The Epic Store later rewarded him for his contribution to the game. In January 2021, Fortnite announced that the game would release a TheGrefg-skin set in the in-game store.

TheGrefg creates a record for the most concurrent viewers

Among the various accomplishments that TheGrefg has under his belt, his January 2021 stream, which garnered over 2.4 million viewers, is his most noted one. The stream centered around depicting his Fortnite skin. His January 11 stream peaked at a humongous 2,468,668 viewers, which, at the time, was an all-time Twitch record.

Parallax | Fortnite Intel @ParallaxLeaks

#Fortnite Congratulations to The Grefg! He has received a Guinness World Record Certificate for having the most viewed Twitch live stream ever with over 2.5 million concurrent viewers for presenting his Fortnite icon skin! Congratulations to The Grefg! He has received a Guinness World Record Certificate for having the most viewed Twitch live stream ever with over 2.5 million concurrent viewers for presenting his Fortnite icon skin!#Fortnite https://t.co/VAIlW2DWBx

For those wondering, before setting the then-record of 2.4 million concurrent viewers, fellow Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" held the title of having the most viewers in one stream. The American recorded a peak of 667K concurrent viewers.

Following his world-record viewership, TheGrefg has conferred an official Guinness World Record certificate validating his accomplishment. David's record, however, was later broken by another Spanish streamer. Ibai's "La Velada Del Año II" managed to record a peak viewership of 3.3 million.

Writing career

Aside from being an extremely successful streamer, David has written several books. In 2017, he published Rescate en White Angel or The G-Squad (in English). The book's premise is set in the gaming universe of the famous shooter game Call of Duty.

He released Los Secretos de YouTube the following year. The book focuses on the topic of breakthroughs in the YouTube scene. He also wrote a third book titled "Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre esport," in collaboration with Goorgo and MethodzSick, also content creators.

The third book mostly encapsulates the intricacies of esports and the secrets to succeeding in esports.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Grefg is hosting his own version of the Streamer Awards but for Latin America and Spain



The event has now broken 1.6 million viewers... Twitch streamer Grefg is hosting his own version of the Streamer Awards but for Latin America and SpainThe event has now broken 1.6 million viewers... https://t.co/7C41wHzRaz

The Spanish streamer also recently hosted his Award Show, which peaked at a massive 1.7 million viewers. The event was exclusively catering to the Latin American and Spanish communities.

TheGrefg has also been honored with multiple notable nominations. In 2018, he received a nomination for the Favorite Spanish Influencer category for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. He is also a two-time nominee for the Game Awards (2018 and 2019).

At the time of writing, Fortnite announced that the game is set to reveal the fourth Fortnite Icon Series outfit featuring David. With an array of achievements, as demonstrated, the streamer continues to be an emblem of success and one of the main figures in the LATAM online community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes