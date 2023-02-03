When to use a Master Seal in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage, like other games from the franchise, gives players the ability to change their party members’ classes. This can be achieved with the help of a Master Seal or a Second Seal. Although Master Seals are fairly rare at the start of the game, they'll become plentiful later on in the storyline. Once you gain the ability to start class changing, the question of “When to do it” is a frequently asked question.

In this regard, Fire Emblem Engage breaks away from the series' traditions and norms in many ways. One of these ways is the timing you use to change character classes. It’s likely going to seem strange or unorthodox to long-time fans of the franchise, but here's everything you need to know about when to use Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage changes up when to use a Master Seal

In previous Fire Emblem games, you would hold out on upgrading your characters. You would generally have to wait until you hit the level cap (20) and then use a Master Seal to upgrade them. In some of these games, you may even want to use other Second Seals to give characters other class skills first. However, Fire Emblem Engage is moving away from that pattern in a major way.

Although you can still wait until level 20 to upgrade a character, it’s going to be wasteful. The proper time to use a Master Seal in Fire Emblem Engage is as soon as possible. Once you hit level 10 on a character, you can use a Master Seal to upgrade them. This, of course, hinges on you having the weapon proficiencies required for that particular class.

In Fire Emblem Engage, you'll want to upgrade as soon as possible. If you can use a Master Seal at level 10, go for it. Why, though? The Advanced Classes have better stat growth. Another interesting facet of this game is that you can keep rerolling that class without having to use Master Seals.

The idea, if you want to have the strongest characters possible, is to hit level 10, use a Master Seal, and level up that character to 20. You can then use a Second Seal to reroll that character as the same class, for example, Swordmaster. You essentially get to keep your stats and continue to grow until you hit the stat cap.

This will become especially useful for players who are tackling Hard or Maddening difficulty. The Advanced Classes are always better and have pretty solid stat growth. Fortunately, this works on all the Advanced Classes in the game, including the character-specific ones. It still takes time to get a character to level 20, but it’s definitely worth the effort if you want to make your party as strong as possible.

You can first use a Master Seal after completing Chapter 7, as you'll receive one as a reward. Additionally, they will occasionally be available in the item shop in the early chapters of the game. You’ll have to wait until Chapter 18 to purchase a limitless number of them.

Keeping this in mind, you'll want to be prudent with them and only level up your strongest, most frequently used characters. If you’re looking to make your characters powerful, you shouldn't wait too long and use your Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage as soon as possible.

