When will Clash Royale Bomber Evolution release? Upcoming changes and more

Supercell is all set to introduce a new Clash Royale Bomber Evolution in this game's 56th season called Explosive Valentine, which will go live on February 5, 2024. Besides this Evolution Card, the developer will also bring a new Wall Breaker Evolution and a Second Evolution Slot. The studio announced the arrival of a new season in late January and revealed the stats of these upcoming Evolution Cards.

However, subsequently, it took player feedback into account and announced a few balance changes for these evolutions. This article discusses everything you need to know about the upcoming Clash Royale Bomber Evolution and the Second Evolution Slot in the new season, Explosive Valentine.

Clash Royale Bomber Evolution explored

Expand Tweet

The new Clash Royale Bomber Evolution will be the 12th Evolution Card in the title and can enter the meta with its explosions. Its skill allows it to hit multiple targets in a row with just a single attack. Moreover, each ricocheted explosive deals equal damage to all foes it hits and covers up to 11.5 tiles.

Supercell had announced this evolution with a stat buff that would've granted the Bomber 25% more Hit Points than its regular version, which is enough to survive incoming arrow attacks.

However, as per a more recently released official post, this ability has been removed. That suggests the Clash Royale Bomber Evolution will have the same HP as its Bomber version and that it won't be able to survive an arrow attack. Lastly, unlike other cheap cards, which often require two Cycles, Bomber Evolution will only require two.

How to acquire the Clash Royale Bomber Evolution

Expand Tweet

After the arrival of the new season, you can unlock the Bomber Evolution via Wild Shards. Moreover, those who purchase the season's Diamond Pass Royale will receive six Bomber Shards that can be used to unlock the fresh item.

What is the second Evolution slot in Clash Royale?

Expand Tweet

Earlier, Supercell notified fans that after releasing an adequate number of these Evolution items, more Evolution Slots would be introduced, letting players use more than one Evolution Card in a single battle.

Since fans have received over 13 such items so far, the developer has finally decided to offer the Second Evolution Slot in the upcoming season. This will allow players to add an extra Evolution Card to their deck. Additionally, the mechanic went through a trial in some Global Tournaments related to this title. Owing to its success in those events, the developer has decided to add it to the game.

It's worth noting that the Second Evolution Slot will be only accessible to those who have reached King Level 54.

Check out other articles for Clash Royale:

Best Valkyrie Evolution deck || Tower Troop Chest || Cannoneer card || Best Little Prince deck