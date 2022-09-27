When will Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance end?

Genshin Impact 3.1 will launch on September 28, 2022, after the scheduled update maintenance. Server maintenance is a necessity that all Travelers must patiently wait through.

The update maintenance is usually five hours long, and players cannot access their accounts during this period. Although veteran players must be used to it by now, this might be their first maintenance for many. The following is a quick rundown to be familiar with Genshin Impact version update maintenance:

Usually begins at 6 AM (UTC+8)

Lasts for 5 hours and ends at 11 AM (UTC+8)

New patch update rolls out shortly after

Receive at least 300 Primogems or more as compensation

Genshin Impact maintenance for new Patch 3.1 will end at 11:00 AM (UTC +8)

#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.

The Genshin Impact official tweet above contains the new patch update's full notes. Travelers must go through these patch notes to familiarize themselves with the new content.

Additionally, the 3.1 preview page officially mentions the start and end times for the maintenance break. Based on the official notice, the update maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be five hours long.

Hence, the new patch 3.1 update should start after the maintenance break ends at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Here is a quick rundown of important details about the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.1 update:

300 Primogems as minimum compensation from Maintenance

400 Primogems & Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device as anniversary rewards

Sumeru Desert will be unlocked for story quests and exploration

Cyno, Nilou, and Candace as playable characters

Character reruns of Venti and Albedo

New 5-star and 4-star weapons

New anniversary events, including one featuring free 4-star polearm

Several Bug fixes and optimizations

Remember that this is just a quick rundown of the update, so fans are recommended to check out the full patch notes for more details.

Maintenance Summary for Genshin Impact 3.1

Fans can keep checking out this countdown if they want to keep a visual track of when the maintenance will end, and the new version update will roll out. Keep in mind that this countdown is based on HoYoverse's official notice. Therefore, it will not account for anything if the official makes any last-minute delay.

Genshin Impact developers perform update maintenance to ensure a smooth gameplay experience when the new patch rolls out. When the maintenance starts, all the servers in the game go down. While the servers are down, all players have restricted access to their accounts. Those logged in when the maintenance started are also automatically logged out.

Due to this inconvenience, the developers decided to compensate players with free Primogems. 60 Primogems are handed out for every hour the servers are down. Since servers are usually down for players, they always get a minimum of 300 Primogems as compensation is sent directly to the in-game mailbox.

Free Primogems as compensation

Overall, the new patch 3.1 update has tons of content for players to experience. Hence, it's no surprise that fans wonder when the maintenance will end, so they can quickly hop on to the new patch.

