When will the Genshin Impact 3.1 update be released? Maintenance and server status

Countless Genshin Impact fans are eagerly waiting for the new patch 3.1 update. Fortunately, recent official posts have announced the release time, but some might need to learn more about the server maintenance.

Before every version update, the server will go under maintenance at 6 AM (UTC+8) which usually takes around five hours to complete. This implies that Travelers will explore Sumeru's desert at 11 AM (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. Unsurprisingly, some readers will want to know the release time for patch 3.1 in their respective time zones. The following article will contain a countdown for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact: Patch 3.1 release time and countdown

The countdown above will help Genshin Impact fans keep track of the new patch release. Keep in mind that the countdown is solely based on HoYoverse's official announcement. Hence, the countdown will not account for any last minute changes or delays made to the version update.

Meanwhile, the countdown is pretty self-explanatory. If readers see the message "Genshin Impact 3.1 is out" on the countdown, it would mean that the server maintenance is complete and the patch 3.1 update is live.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.



While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.



Details>>

hoyo.link/88VFBBAd



"King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.

The official tweet above also mentions the maintenance schedule arranged for the new patch 3.1 update. Based on the official notice, the update maintenance will begin at 6 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to take 5 hours.

Hence, the servers will go down for a five-hour period and players will not be able to login to their Genshin Impact accounts. It is advised that players complete their daily commissions to collect their daily quota for Primogems in advance.

Fortunately, the developers always compensate players for the inconvenience they face during the maintenance break. After the patch update, players can find a minimum of 300 Primogems as a form of compensation sent directly to their in-game mailbox.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/calEBBAd



Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.

Let us also not forget the pre-installation feature of the client launcher. A few days before the new patch updates, the client launcher introduces this recurring feature where players have the opportunity to download heavy game files for the new patch in advance on all supported platforms.

This allows players to avoid the tedious process of downloading everything after the new patch release and provides a much smoother user experience. The pre-installation feature will remain active until the maintenance period is over.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.1 update?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"The world as it is, and all that is in it — it is but a dream, empty and full of lies."



More Details >>>

hoyo.link/50XFBBAd



New Story Unlocked - Archon Quest Chapter III: Act III and Act IV"The world as it is, and all that is in it — it is but a dream, empty and full of lies."

The new patch 3.1 update brings continuation of the Sumeru Archon Quests and tons of new content. Officials have already created a preview page that showcases all the patch details. Here is a quick rundown of the new patch update:

New Archon and Story Quests

Sumeru Desert open for exploration

Phase I will feature Cyno, Candace, and Venti

Phase II will feature Nilou and Albedo

New signature weapons (5-star)

New 4-star weapons

2nd anniversary rewards

Tons of events with rewards including Primogems, a free 4-star polearm, and more

Genshin Impact players who want to learn all about the new patch update are recommended to check out the full patch notes.

