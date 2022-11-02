When will Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance be over? (UTC-4, UTC+8, and other time zones)

The dreaded Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance began at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours. That's a long time for Travelers to be unable to play the game, especially if they don't know the UTC+8 timezone. Fortunately, converting it into other timezones like UTC-4 is quite simple.

This guide will include the following:

A universal countdown

Various time zones equivalent to UTC+8

Keep in mind that the times used in this article are reflective of when HoYoverse expects maintenance to end. If any unforeseen technical problems arise, they won't be referenced in the content down below.

Information on when Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance will end (Countdown, time zones, etc)

This countdown is applicable to all servers. If it says "Time until Genshin Impact 3.2 launches," then the time listed below that phrase indicates how much time you must wait until maintenance ends. Essentially, this time counts down to 11 am (UTC+8).

Such a countdown is incredibly helpful since anybody from any time zone can use it to understand when the next update will become playable. That said, some Travelers will prefer knowing just the time to watch out for, especially if they don't plan to be looking at the countdown near launch.

Converting it into other time zones

Official artwork for Genshin Impact 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are all sorts of time zones to consider for Genshin Impact 3.2's debut. The following times are all for American players and count as happening on November 1, 2022, in their time:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

By comparison, the following times are for European players, all of which happen on November 2, 2022, in their time:

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 am

4 am Eastern European Time: 5 am

Nahida will become playable once the update goes live (Image via HoYoverse)

Likewise, here are the Asian time zones to consider:

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Finally, here are the Oceanic time zones for when Genshin Impact 3.2's maintenance should end:

Australian Western Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Australian Central Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 2 pm

2 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 2 pm

2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 4 pm

If your time zone isn't here, then the previously posted countdown should suffice.

Final notes

Maintenance compensation has been described by HoYoverse as follows:

"Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down)"

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to be eligible for that reward. Also, that mail will expire in 30 days once it's delivered to the players' accounts, so don't forget to open it and claim the free Primogems.

Similarly, the official patch notes confirm that Nahida and Yoimiya's banners will begin once Genshin Impact 3.2 launches. There will be plenty of content to enjoy once the update goes live, and Travelers just have to wait for maintenance to end first.

