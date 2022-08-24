When will Genshin Impact maintenance end?

Genshin Impact maintenance is a dreaded necessity that every Traveler must experience. In this case, Version 3.0 is on the horizon. Being unable to play the game for five hours is unfortunate for some players, but it's something that veterans are used to seeing by now.

Beginners might not be familiar with how Genshin Impact maintenance works so here are some quick notes:

It begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8)

It is expected to end around 11:00 AM (UTC+8)

Travelers cannot play the game during this time.

The new Version Update launches shortly after it's over.

Genshin Impact maintenance for Version 3.0 ends at 11:00 AM (UTC+8)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/d90qoBA6



#GenshinImpact "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Version 3.0 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Version 3.0 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/d90qoBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/pNgfN4W2X4

The full patch notes are visible in the tweet posted above. Although it's quite lengthy, Travelers are recommended to become familiar with it. The important part to note is that Genshin Impact maintenance begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours.

Thus, it should come to a close at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Apart from that, here is a brief rundown of the important details:

300 Primogems as the minimum compensation.

Sumeru is a brand new area for players to visit.

Tighnari, Collei, and Dori are new characters.

Tighnari and Zhongli will have banners in the first half, while Ganyu and Kokomi have reruns in the second half.

New domains include new Artifacts and materials.

A slew of new weapons, including craftable 4-star ones.

Several new events, including one featuring Collei as a free copy.

Several bug fixes.

This is only a quick rundown of the update, so Travelers who want the entire story are strongly recommended to check out the full patch notes.

Countdown to Genshin Impact maintenance ending

Travelers who wish to better visualize when the next Version Update becomes playable should check out this countdown.

It's worth mentioning that Genshin Impact maintenance can end sooner or later than what's shown above. This countdown only applies to HoYoverse's estimation. Therefore, it cannot account for anything that goes off the schedule. Still, HoYoverse's estimates tend to be accurate, so there is a good chance that this will be the same.

Genshin Impact maintenance summary

Sumeru is a new region full of new characters and adventures for players to dive into (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a summary of all of the basic information that Travelers should know:

Maintenance begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).

It should end around 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Travelers cannot play the game in the meantime.

They will get at least 300 Primogems as compensation.

Players have to be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to get that compensation.

They can already pre-install the new update.

Version 3.0 will introduce a ton of new content for players to enjoy, so it's no surprise that many are curious about how long maintenance will take. It's worth reiterating that this whole process mirrors what's happened with past updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul