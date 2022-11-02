When will Genshin Impact servers come online for the 3.2 patch?

Genshin Impact servers will be brought down for maintenance to ensure smooth sailing of the 3.2 patch. Alongside the new Archon Quest, players will get Nahida and Yoimiya as featured 5-star characters in the first phase. Typically, HoYoverse will be keeping their servers off for 5 hours before the update.

As of November 2, the update's release date, the removal of players will be initiated at 6:00 am (UTC +8), as all servers will be off until 11 am (UTC +8). However, the company will compensate players with 600 Primogems after the update goes live.

The following article will list the server uptime in all significant regions with different time zones and everything players can expect with the new update.

Genshin Impact 3.2 release time for all regions based on local timezones (November 1 and 2)

Genshin Impact 3.2 will feature one of the most-awaited characters in the game, called Nahida. She is the current Dendro Archon and can serve as a great support with her skills and passives. Thankfully, HoYoverse has allowed players to stock up on enough primogems with new locations, world quests, and achievements in previous updates.

Nahida web event official art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Obtaining the gacha currency won't stop there, as the company will provide everyone with 600 primogems via in-game email, equivalent to 3 free pulls. However, before anything falls into place, everyone must wait 5 hours for HoYoverse to do the needful.

The server downtime for all significant regions is as follows:

India: 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM (November 2)

Philipines: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

China: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

UK: 11:00 pm (November 1) to 4:00 am (November 2).

Japan: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (November 2).

Korea: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (November 2).

The release times for all available time zones are as follows:

PDT (UTC -7): 8 pm (November 1).

MDT (UTC -6): 9 pm (November 1).

CDT (UTC -5): 10 pm (November 1).

EDT (UTC -4): 11 pm (November 1).

BST (UTC +1): 4 am (November 2).

CEST (UTC +2): 5 am (November 2).

MSK (UTC +3): 6 am (November 2).

IST (UTC +5:30): 8:30 am (November 2).

CST (UTC +8): 11 am (November 2).

JST (UTC +9): 12 pm (November 2).

NZST (UTC +12): 3 pm (November 2)

Players are recommended to pre-install the game files, leading to smoother installation and verification as the update goes live. The total pre-install download size for v3.2 is approximately 8 GB on PC. Deleting unwanted audio files and finished quests can help clear disk space on all PCs and mobile devices.

Genshin Impact PC launcher with pre-installation (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the servers go live, players will get to roll on "The Moongrass' Enlightenment" banner alongside Yoimiya's "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and "Epitome Invocation."

Upcoming content in Genshin Impact 3.2

Official cover for Genshin Impact 3.2 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from the 5-stars mentioned earlier, the new 4-star character, Layla, will also be making her debut. Featured 4-star characters in the first phase include Noelle, Razor, and Bennet. In terms of events, Hypostatic Symphony and Marvelous Merchandise will have a rerun.

