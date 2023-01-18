When will Genshin Impact servers open for all?

HoYoverse officials are ready to launch their latest Genshin Impact 3.4 update, leaving the community excited about the new quests, events, and banners. Additionally, the new patch update will introduce a new Sumeru Desert region.

Before the new version update is rolled out, the developers will shut down the servers to run a maintenance update. Based on official announcements, the maintenance update and the new patch release will happen on the same day, i.e., January 18, 2023.

The maintenance will begin at 6 am and will last for five hours. As a result, the new patch 3.4 update will be rolled out at 11 am (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact: Release time for new version 3.4 update

Genshin Impact officials have already announced the maintenance update for the patch 3.4 update. As shown in the tweet above, the latest update, "The Exquisite Night Chimes," is scheduled to run its maintenance update at 6 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023.

The server's downtime is estimated to last five hours, as stated by the officials. Hence, Genshin Impact 3.4 update will launch globally at 11 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023.

Once the maintenance update starts, the servers will shut down and players will automatically be logged out of their accounts. Thus, players are advised to complete any pending daily commissions or events to collect Primogems as a reward.

The developers handed out free Primogems to compensate players for their inconvenience during the maintenance update. For every hour the servers are under maintenance, the developers will hand out 60 Primogems. Hence, expect 300 Primogems to be sent directly to the in-game mailbox.

Players can refer to the chart below that showcases the start time for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update maintenance in all the relevant timezones:

American time zones (January 17, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European time zones (January 18, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian time zones (January 18, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Oceanic time zones (January 18, 2023)

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 pm

Based on the start time of the maintenance update in their respective time zones, players can add five more hours to it to find out the release time of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Once Genshin Impact 3.4 goes live, players can start spending their Primogems and Intertwined fates on character banners featuring Alhaitham and Yaoyao, along with others. The weapon banner will also feature several signature weapons. Furthermore, the recurring Lantern Rites event will bring tons of content and free Primogems for players.

