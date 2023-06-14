When will Grand Cross: Age of Titans release worldwide?

Grand Cross: Age of Titans is an upcoming 2D animation MMO RTS (Massively Multiplayer Online Real-Time Strategy) game developed by Netmarble for Android, iOS, and PC platforms. The game was first revealed during the 2023 Netmarble 1st New Games Media Showcase. A release date of August 2023 was announced for the title, although an exact date hasn't been mentioned yet.

While the release date is still a mystery, Netmarble announced that early access for Grand Cross: Age of Titans will be open on June 30, 2023, ahead of its global launch in August. This will be open only to Android users, who will get a first-hand experience of the gameplay, storyline, features, and rewards that can be earned.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans story details, rewards, and more

Grand Cross: Age of Titans is set to take place in the shattered world of Skyna, which the Army of Chaos has plagued. Players will take on the role of two protagonists, Mio and Eujin, who embark on a long journey to the continent to meet Destina, the princess of the Skyna kingdom.

The main campaign will focus on the two characters teaming up to drive away the forces of evil and reclaim the Skyna land. With wars brewing in the continent, players will implement strategic gameplay by commanding troops of Infantry, Archers, Cavalry, and Siege Weapons to win battles. Aerial Units and Ranged Archers can also be used to inflict ranged attacks on enemies as well.

Players will also take on "Titan," the most powerful battle unit in the game that will cause great damage and destruction to enemy formations, regardless of the terrain. Netmarble introduced several game modes that will be featured in the game alongside the campaign, and those are:

Single-player Stages

World (Field) and Capturing

Castle War

Server vs. Server War

Story Chapter and Territory Expansion

Territory Customization

Some of the game modes in Grand Cross: Age of Titans function on real-time strategy, and players can even team up with friends to participate in events and progress quickly through the game.

In a recent statement, Min-Suk Kang, the PD of Netmarble F&C, said the following:

"Grand Cross: Age of Titans is a project that elevates existing strategy games and animation graphics with distinguished strategic play. The game features a wide range of distinctive characters, animation graphics, battle, and cutting-edge gigantic warfare content."

Netmarble has also opened the game's official community channels. Players can access the official website, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Forum, and Instagram handles to get the latest news and updates directly from the developers of this MMO RTS game.

If all the handles reach 5,000 followers/subscribers by July 10, 2023, an in-game coupon will be gifted to players to commemorate the milestone.

Poll : 0 votes