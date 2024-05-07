When will Honkai Star Rail server be back online: Version 2.2 maintenance schedule and countdown

The new Honkai Star Rail update is imminent and players may wonder about the version 2.2 maintenance schedule. As usual, the servers will go down for maintenance and will be brought back online after it ends. The Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 update is scheduled to bring fresh content into the game such as new events, Trailblaze missions, Adventure missions, and more.

This article details the version 2.2 maintenance schedule. Additionally, a countdown has been added, which will end when the servers are expected to go live along with the version 2.2 patch.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 maintenance schedule

Expand Tweet

The Honkai Star Rail servers will be shut down for five hours before it goes live again. The servers will go offline on May 8, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8), and are expected to go online as soon as the maintenance ends. As usual, HoYoverse will compensate players with some Stellar Jades.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaks show new Simulated Universe mode

The section below lists the Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 maintenance schedule for all major regions:

America (May 7, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm – 8 pm (UTC-7)

3 pm – 8 pm (UTC-7) Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm – 9 pm (UTC-6)

4 pm – 9 pm (UTC-6) Central Daylight Time: 5 pm – 10 pm (UTC-5)

5 pm – 10 pm (UTC-5) Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm – 11 pm (UTC-4)

Europe (May 7-8, 2024)

Western European Time: 10 pm – 3 am (UTC±0)

10 pm – 3 am (UTC±0) Central European Time: 11 pm – 4 am (UTC+1)

11 pm – 4 am (UTC+1) Eastern European Time: 12 am – 5 am (UTC+2)

Asia (May 8, 2024)

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 am – 8:30 am (UTC+5:30)

3:30 am – 8:30 am (UTC+5:30) China Standard Time: 6 am – 11 am (UTC+8)

6 am – 11 am (UTC+8) Philippine Standard Time: 6 am – 11 am (UTC+8)

6 am – 11 am (UTC+8) Japanese Standard Time: 7 am – 12 pm (UTC+9)

7 am – 12 pm (UTC+9) Korean Standard Time: 7 am – 12 pm (UTC+9)

Once the v2.2 maintenance ends on May 8, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8), players will be able to enjoy the update by logging into the game. As briefed before, the developers will hand out 300x Stellar Jades to everyone for free.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 Countdown

The following section houses a countdown that will expire when the update goes live. A single countdown has been included as the update will launch in all regions simultaneously.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related updates, check out the following articles: