When will PMWI 2022: Afterparty Showdown start? Date, teams, schedule, and more details

Following the conclusion of PMWI: Main Event, the stage is perfectly set for the commencement of the Afterparty Showdown. Many popular teams from around the world will be seen taking part in the event.

PUBG Mobile fans can go to the official Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports at 2:00 pm Riyadh Local Time (4:30 pm IST) from August 18 to August 20 to catch their favorite stars in action.

What PUBG Mobile fans need to know about PMWI: Afterparty Showdown

The second week of the ongoing PUBG Mobile World Invitational is known as the Afterparty Showdown. The LAN event will be held at the Gamers8 Arena in Riyadh. 12 teams will be participating in 18 intense matches to see which side is crowned champions of the event.

Here's a look at the participating teams in the PMWI: Afterparty Showdown:

Vampire Esports Falcons Esports Stalwart Esports Nigma Galaxy Damwon Gaming RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Turkey) ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil) 7SEA Esports (India) (BGMI Showdown winners) R8 Esports (Special Invite)

Five teams — those with a country mentioned next to them — from all over the world have booked their tickets for the tournament as a result of fan votes, and they are being joined by the top five teams from the recently concluded PMWI: Main Event.

Furthermore, the winners of the BGMI Showdown LAN event, 7SEA Esports from India, are invited to the Afterparty Showdown. In addition, R8 Esports from Saudi Arabia received a direct invitation for the second week's event.

PMWI Afterparty Showdown map schedule

The recently concluded Main Event saw matches on only three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. However, to make the Afterparty Showdown more interesting, the organizers have added three more maps for the second week: Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Livik

Match 3 - Vikendi

Match 4 - Karakin

Match 5 - Sanhok

Match 6 - Miramar

PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty Showdown complete prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty Showdown will have a total prize pool of $1 million. The side that wins the LAN event will receive $60K, the runners-up will be rewarded with $55K, and the third-place team will get $50K.

Here's an overview of the complete prize pool distribution of the Afterparty Showdown for teams finishing from fourth to twelfth as per the official announcement:

Fourth-placed team - $45K

Fifth-placed team - $40K

Sixth-placed team - $35K

Seventh-placed team - $30K

Eighth-placed team - $25K

Ninth-placed team - $20K

Tenth-placed team - $18K

Eleventh-placed team - $15K

Twelfth-placed team - $13K

The organizers of the LAN event have also ensured various exciting awards across different categories are on offer to help increase the excitement. Here's a look at the special rewards:

Fan Favorite Player - $10K

Eagle Eye - $5K

Most Headshots - $5K

Biggest Eliminations Spree - $5K

Most Special Eliminations - $5K

Best Watchparty - $50K

Best Team Presentation - $20K

With such a strong lineup, it will be interesting to see how 7Sea Esports performs in the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh