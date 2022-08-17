When will PMWI 2022: Afterparty Showdown start? Date, teams, schedule, and more details

Following the conclusion of PMWI: Main Event, the stage is perfectly set for the commencement of the Afterparty Showdown. Many popular teams from around the world will be seen taking part in the event.
PUBG Mobile fans can go to the official Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports at 2:00 pm Riyadh Local Time (4:30 pm IST) from August 18 to August 20 to catch their favorite stars in action.
What PUBG Mobile fans need to know about PMWI: Afterparty Showdown
The second week of the ongoing PUBG Mobile World Invitational is known as the Afterparty Showdown. The LAN event will be held at the Gamers8 Arena in Riyadh. 12 teams will be participating in 18 intense matches to see which side is crowned champions of the event.
Here's a look at the participating teams in the PMWI: Afterparty Showdown:
- Vampire Esports
- Falcons Esports
- Stalwart Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
- Damwon Gaming
- RA’AD (Egypt)
- Deadeyes Guys (Nepal)
- Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia)
- S2G Esports (Turkey)
- ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil)
- 7SEA Esports (India) (BGMI Showdown winners)
- R8 Esports (Special Invite)
Five teams — those with a country mentioned next to them — from all over the world have booked their tickets for the tournament as a result of fan votes, and they are being joined by the top five teams from the recently concluded PMWI: Main Event.
Furthermore, the winners of the BGMI Showdown LAN event, 7SEA Esports from India, are invited to the Afterparty Showdown. In addition, R8 Esports from Saudi Arabia received a direct invitation for the second week's event.
PMWI Afterparty Showdown map schedule
The recently concluded Main Event saw matches on only three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. However, to make the Afterparty Showdown more interesting, the organizers have added three more maps for the second week: Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin.
Match 1 - Erangel
Match 2 - Livik
Match 3 - Vikendi
Match 4 - Karakin
Match 5 - Sanhok
Match 6 - Miramar
PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty Showdown complete prize pool distribution
The PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty Showdown will have a total prize pool of $1 million. The side that wins the LAN event will receive $60K, the runners-up will be rewarded with $55K, and the third-place team will get $50K.
Here's an overview of the complete prize pool distribution of the Afterparty Showdown for teams finishing from fourth to twelfth as per the official announcement:
- Fourth-placed team - $45K
- Fifth-placed team - $40K
- Sixth-placed team - $35K
- Seventh-placed team - $30K
- Eighth-placed team - $25K
- Ninth-placed team - $20K
- Tenth-placed team - $18K
- Eleventh-placed team - $15K
- Twelfth-placed team - $13K
The organizers of the LAN event have also ensured various exciting awards across different categories are on offer to help increase the excitement. Here's a look at the special rewards:
- Fan Favorite Player - $10K
- Eagle Eye - $5K
- Most Headshots - $5K
- Biggest Eliminations Spree - $5K
- Most Special Eliminations - $5K
- Best Watchparty - $50K
- Best Team Presentation - $20K
With such a strong lineup, it will be interesting to see how 7Sea Esports performs in the tournament.