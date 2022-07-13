When will PUBG Mobile 2.1 update be available on Android and iOS?

Following the massive success of the latest 2.0 update, PUBG Mobile's developers are all set to officially release the 2.1 update. This puts an end to the long wait since the beta version of the update was released. The new variant is set to bring in the popular Ancient Secret: Arise mode and celebrates a collaboration with popular K-Pop band BLACKPINK.

The new update will attempt to change the dynamics of the game and improve the battle royale experience. It will be available to users around the world shortly and help them obtain rewards.

When can Android and iOS device users get to experience PUBG Mobile's 2.1 update?

Snippet showing the official announcement of PUBG Mobile 2.1 update's release (Image via Krafton)

Based on the official announcement made by Krafton and Tencent Games, the new 2.1 update already started rolling out on 11 July at 11:00 am (UTC + 0) in various regions. However, most users around the world have to wait until 13 July to see the update released on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Android users can also download the game through the APK file available on the game's official website.

Here's a look at the complete date and time of the 2.1 update's global release:

Apple App Store - 13 July at 1.00 am (UTC + 0)

APK on the official website - 13 July at 1.45 am (UTC + 0)

Google Play Store - 13 July at 4.00 am (UTC + 0)

The new update will have a size of 656 MB on Android devices and 1.92 GB on iOS devices. Since the servers will not be taken down during the maintenance period, users can update their game and dive into it immediately. Players who update the game before 17 July (UTC + 0) will obtain the following rewards:

3000 BP

100 AG

Time-limited Wild Rave Helmet (Three days)

Despite the 2.1 version getting globally released on 13 July, the new M13 RP will be integrated into PUBG Mobile only on 19 July.

List of notable features in PUBG Mobile's new 2.1 update

Like previous updates that appeared in 2022, the new July update promises to exceed players' expectations, with plenty of new additions. Unique modes, items, weapons, and cosmetics aim to massively boost the gameplay experience.

Here's an overview of the latest additions to the game:

Ancient Secret mode Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes New gun - Lynx AMR Tactical Backpack Remodeled Cheer Park with a new Gaming Center, Shopping Center, and changing timezones Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Change in damage stats of guns Month 13 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

With plenty of features introduced in the new update, the excitement surrounding it is massive. Many veteran PUBG Mobile players can be expected to return to the game to experience the thrill of the Ancient Secret mode after two years.

