When will PUBG Mobile 2.3 update be available to download? Release date, features, and more

Following the massive success of the ongoing 2.2 update, the developers of PUBG Mobile - Tencent Games and Krafton - are working tirelessly to release the much-awaited 2.3 update.

The update is set to be the last major update that the battle royale title will receive in 2022. It is expected to bring along plenty of new features, modes, events, and themes that will change the dynamics of the video game and boost players' gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update's release is around the corner

Considering the schedule of the previous few updates, the forthcoming 2.3 update is expected to roll out on either November 15 or November 16 between 7 am and 11 am (UTC + 0). Gamers can keep an eye on the official PUBG Mobile website to receive any announcements regarding the official release date of the update.

However, the update will show different timings based on the region and device. Android and iOS device users are requested to maintain adequate storage and data for hassle-free installation.

Expected features that are set to be included in PUBG Mobile 2.3 update

Gamers can expect the following additions to the BR game after the 2.3 patch update:

PUBG Mobile global Chicken Cup, Football Carnival, and Lionel Messi collaboration

The developers have already released a November update preview highlighting the incorporation of the new PUBGM Global Chicken Cup to celebrate the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Furthermore, a new themed mode, Football Mania, is set to be introduced in the game, which will celebrate the game's collaboration with the legendary footballer Lionel Messi.

Here are the highlights of the upcoming football-themed content in the game:

Maps for the football-themed mode: Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item - Messi's Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Football-themed vehicle

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football pitches across the battlefield

Football-themed Spawn Island

Aftermath 2.0

The Aftermath map was released in the 1.8 version of PUBG Mobile. The map was set in the "aftermath" of a war-stricken Livik. In the upcoming 2.3 update, the map is set to undergo various optimizations that will massively improve the gaming experience.

Aftermath 2.0 will have the following highlights in terms of new features and changes:

Upgrades to armor and firearms

Introduction of new energy and gameplay mechanics

New optimizations to consumables

Addition of new bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck as a new vehicle

Availability of Medicine Cabinet

New Guard Posts

Introduction of Recall Towers

Shop Recall

Classic Updates

Erangel

New Supply Warehouses are added to Erangel and will help players get resources. Players can use the new Vehicle Radar (available in Supply Shop) to scan for vacant vehicles in the locality. Three cable car routes are added to Stalber to facilitate better movement.

Livik

New weather dawn and dusk is introduced for a fresh visual experience. Refinery Improvements: Changes to stage for better BR experience

In addition, changes have been made to the UI, weapons, and social systems, which will further enhance the game's quality.

Note: The aforementioned release date is an estimated date, and gamers are recommended to wait for the official announcement. However, they can expect the 2.3 update to roll out before November 20. On the other hand, Indian players must note that this article is not meant for BGMI, as the game is still suspended in India.

