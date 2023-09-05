When will PUBG Mobile 2.8 update be available on Android and iOS?

PUBG Mobile players eagerly look forward to regular updates as they breathe a sense of freshness into the game to keep it from getting monotonous. Now, the 2.8 update is in the offing, and everyone will be able to access the latest version on their device very soon. While the patch's features are enticing, the developers have announced additional incentives for downloading the latest version.

You will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Beat Pirate Helmet (3d) for updating the game until September 17, 2023 (UTC +0). You can update it through the official stores. Android users can also utilize the APK file.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update release time for Android and iOS

Update schedule for the iOS devices (Image via official Discord server)

The developers have announced a proper schedule for the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update. The patch will slowly roll out starting September 5, 2023, at 7:30 am UTC +0, and will be available on Android and iOS platforms by September 7, 2023, at 2 am UTC +0. The APK file on the website will also be refreshed around the same time.

The update schedule for Android devices (Image via official Discord server)

Thus, you can download the latest client within a few hours and subsequently experience the new Zombie's Edge-themed game mode. However, players on different versions will not be able to invite each other and queue up. Thus, it makes sense to download the game as soon as possible.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update size

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update size as per the announcement (Image via official Discord server)

As per the official announcement, the update's size on the Android platform is 853 MB, while the size is 2.2 GB on iOS. The developers also offer compact and regular APK files on their website. The first is around 600-700 MB, while the second requires over one gigabyte of space.

You will also need additional storage to download the resource packs, such as maps, with the game.

PUBG Mobile x KFC collaboration

Expand Tweet

The 2.8 version will feature a collaboration with KFC, while the content includes a dedicated game mode. You can try it starting October 2, 2023, at 2 am (UTC +0) on supported maps such as Erangel, Livik, Miramar, and Nusa. The mode will be available until November 6, 2023, at 11:59 pm (UTC +0).

It features KFC Restaurants as standalone buildings alongside exclusive KFC recovery items such as Drink, Nuggets, Chicken Bucket, and Chicken Dinner. You can order these using special tokens from the self-ordering special KFC Kiosks available across the map.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile was blocked in India in 2020. Thus, gamers from the country are advised not to play the game. Instead, they can download BGMI, a separate game introduced by Krafton for the Indian audience.