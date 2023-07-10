When will Return to the Monkey Island release? Available Platforms, features, and more

Return to the Monkey Island is the sixth installment of the Monkey Island series by Ron Gilbert. Devolver Digital initially released and developed it for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and macOS in 2022. It tells a new story of the protagonist, Guybrush Threepwood, continuing the narrative of Secret of Monkey Island and LeChuck’s Revenge.

Return to the Monkey Island will officially release on July 27, 2023, for Android and iOS devices. Until its official launch, you can pre-register for this premium title on their device’s app store. It is priced at 9.99 USD or equivalent to the players' local currency in both app stores. That said, this article explores more about this upcoming adventure title.

Exploring the features and story of Return to the Monkey Island

This widely popular PC and console series is debuting on Android devices with Return to the Monkey Island premium mobile title. However, it is the second installment for iOS, the first being Tales of Monkey Island, launched in 2011.

The pirate Guybrush Threepwood, his wife Elaine Marley, and arch-enemy LeChuck return with an old cast, including Murray the Demonic Talking Skull. Additionally, you can interact with new faces, including Captains Madison, Lila, and Trent as the three pirate leaders.

The swashbuckling title features iconic spots from the franchise, such as Monkey Island and Melee, under new management. In this adventure game, you can also visit new places with Guybrush Threepwood, Brr Muda, and Terror Island.

Return to the Monkey Island on mobile devices features the same gameplay and story as its PC and Console variants. You enter the Golden Age of Piracy and explore the Caribbean islands with Guybrush Threepwood. After a long fight with his arch-nemesis zombie pirate LeChuck, he finally resumes his adventure to find the secret of Monkey Island.

You enable Threepwood to fulfill his long-standing ambition of unraveling the island’s secret in this new adventure puzzle title. The puzzles are based on the title’s narrative, which players solve by acquiring clues from non-playable characters and various locations and using multiple items.

This point-and-click title also aids players’ adventure with an in-game hint system through the Hint Book. Devolver Digital brings in a context-sensitive interaction feature, where one can interact with the game’s environment and objects according to their situation.

Additionally, the adventure title offers a reactive dialog tree, branching out dialogs according to the players’ choices. With this gameplay mechanic, each player can create their unique narrative path leading to a predetermined end of the story.

Moreover, Return to the Monkey Island features a user-friendly inventory system. It allows one to manage and utilize their resources straightforwardly, easing players in their journey.

The first game of the Monkey Island series was The Secret of Monkey Island, released in 1990 for MS-DOS, Amiga, and other gaming platforms. It was followed by Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge in 1991 and The Curse of Monkey Island in 1997. Additionally, two more titles, Escape from Monkey Island and Tales of Monkey Island, were launched in 1997 and 2001, respectively.

