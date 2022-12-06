Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment's newest hero-shooter title, featuring almost all the previous heroes and maps from its predecessor. Developers have introduced a certain amount of changes to the fundamental elements of the game since its release.

After rework, specific maps were removed from the original map pool to maintain a fair playground for the player base. The Season 2 update for Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable maps and a brand new Tank hero Ramattra.

The new season is also set to bring in a new Battle Pass filled with Greek mythology cosmetics, with a few allowing extensive customization. Fans can expect to see the return of the primarily favored map Rialto in the active map pool alongside a new Escort game mode map Shambali Monastery.

Overwatch 2 sees the reintroduction of Rialto

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 is scheduled to officially go live on December 6 at 2:00 pm ET/ 12:30 am IST/ (Monday) 9:00 pm CEST. The patch details are expected to be available once the update goes live globally for all supported platforms.

Doomfist and Sojourn will be receiving the most noticeable changes in Season 2 to balance the heroes' effectiveness in the competitive queue and ease their usage throughout all ranks. Other heroes like Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra will also receive minor adjustments.

Map pool changes

The publisher has announced that each new Seasonal update will bring a refreshed map pool. The maps Rialto and Blizzard World will be the two new additions to the current map pool of Overwatch 2 alongside Shambali Monastery.

Meanwhile, Oasis and Nepal will enter the map pool for a fixed time interval. Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar will be exiting the active map pool but will remain accessible in the Custom Game mode lobby.

Overwatch 2 events

The following is a list of the confirmed limited-time game modes that will be coming to Overwatch 2 along with the launch of Season 2.

Battle for Olympus (January 5 to January 19)

Winter Wonderland (December 13 to January 4)

Lunar New Year (January 17 to February 1)

New challenges will appear in the Challenge tab, where players can complete the given objectives and unlock previously released heroes like Kiriko. This new change is expected to be welcomed by the community with open arms as it offers the player base a chance to catch up with other players who completed the entire Battle Pass progression.

Cosmetics

The theme of the second season of cosmetics for Overwatch will be 'Greek Mythology.' The brand-new Battle Pass will include many elegantly designed character skins, taking inspiration from the mythology mentioned above. The publisher has also announced guaranteed skin rewards for every event conducted this season, provided that the player completes the given objectives.

