When will Sonic Prime Dash release? Available Platforms, features, and more

Sonic Prime Dash is an upcoming endless runner title arriving on Netflix with the second season of the Sonic Prime series. It is based on the Sonic franchise that started in 1991 with the release of the first title, Sonic the Hedgehog. Developed by Hardlight Games and published by Sega, Sonic Prime Dash hits Netflix gaming shelves this July.

Streaming giant Netflix boasts over 50 titles in its gaming library. Prime Dash, exclusively available for subscribers, is a modified version of the Sonic Dash released in 2013 for mobile devices. The latter has over 100 million downloads with a high rating of 4.7 Stars on the Play Store.

This article discusses the upcoming Netflix-exclusive game in detail.

Exploring details of Netflix's Sonic Prime Dash

Sonic Prime Dash arrives on Netflix for Android and iOS devices on July 13, 2023. It is launching parallelly to the highly-awaited second season of the Sonic Prime Netflix series. Prime Dash was announced on Sonic's birthday on June 23, 2023, via Sonic Central; the regular YouTube series conveys news about the Sonic franchise on its Official YouTube channel, Sonic the Hedgehog.

The title's trailer incorporated in Sonic Central showcases various playable characters from the series. Players can look forward to controlling speedsters Tales Nine, Rebel Denizen, and Rusty Rose. This upcoming Netflix title will have gameplay similar to the popular mobile game Sonic Dash. The modifications will remove all in-app purchases and advertisements in its original variant.

In Sonic Prime Dash, players will be able to make the runner jump, roll, and use the move Quick Step to dash even faster. It features various locations known as zones, including Seaside Hill, Beach, Green Hill, and Temple Zone.

The character moves forward automatically, allowing players to switch between left, right, and middle lanes. While dashing on the tracks, one can collect rings and destroy Bandiks with a swift roll. Players must also dodge obstacles such as Totem Poles, Bombs, and spikes and avoid falling into the pits.

Like other Sonic games, Rings also play a vital role in Sonic Prime Dash. They level up characters by upgrading their Dash Boost, Magnet, Shield, Multiplier, and Headstart abilities. While running on the tracks, Rings also shield runners when they bump into obstacles.

Additionally, collecting rings fills up the in-game Dash Meter, enabling characters to perform a Dash Boost. It makes runners immune to any objects or Bandiks for a limited time.

While destroying Bandiks, characters rescue animals unique to the zone. They help build special items in each location and unlock new characters. Players must also spend another in-game currency, Gems, to construct items in each zone.

Sonic Prime Dash will also feature three springs, each with a unique specialty. They can send characters to another zone and add loops and Corkscrews they are currently at.

Sonic fans can play the title from July 13, 2023, with a Netflix subscription. Along with Sonic Prime Dash, several other games are lined up for release this July on Netflix, including Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and The Queen's Gambit Chess.

