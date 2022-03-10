“When will my suffering end”: Pewdiepie’s 100 million subscribers billboard from 3 years ago has this user bored

Back in 2019, Felix "Pewdiepie" hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube, and GFuel put up a billboard to celebrate this milestone. While it is a monumental achievement, at least one Twitter user is bored of seeing it every single day on their way home from the gym.

A Twitch streamer named Fogibear vented their frustration on Twitter, leading to many replies about the continued celebration of Pewdiepie.

fogi @fogiibear every day on my walk home from the gym I'm forced to bear witness to the pewdiepie 100mil gfuel billboard

when will my suffering end



A Twitch streamer named Fogibear vented their frustration on Twitter, leading to many replies about the continued celebration of Pewdiepie.

GFuel’s celebration of Pewdiepie continues on after three years, frustrating social media

G FUEL® @GFuelEnergy



On November 4, 2019, Pewdiepie's 100M subs on YouTube were heralded by a pair of billboards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It's not uncommon to see major streamers have billboards to advertise themselves, but this was done by a sponsor of Pewdiepie.

On November 4, 2019, Pewdiepie’s 100M subs on YouTube were heralded by a pair of billboards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It’s not uncommon to see major streamers have billboards to advertise themselves, but this was done by a sponsor of Pewdiepie.

NyanSox💙#BLM @NyanSox @fogiibear damn thats a long time. I remember he hit 100 mill like a year or two ago. i thought billboards were expensive?

Despite this happening three years ago, the billboard in question continues to torment this Twitter user every day as they walk home from the gym and would be reminded of Felix. One responder was shocked that it was still up and asked why since billboards are expensive.

The original poster's speculation was that it was likely nobody wanted to buy the billboard spot, so it could just be sitting in limbo. This, or someone, is keeping the billboard alive because they’re a mega-fan of the YouTuber.

fogi @fogiibear @NyanSox No one else probably bought it out so it's just sitting there in limbo. Or he has one really dedicated fan that's been renting a billboard for 2 years LOL

However, not everyone agrees with Fogibear’s take on this, with some fans loving this being on their timeline.

Twitter’s reaction to the Pewdiepie billboard still existing is mixed

As of one of the biggest influencers on the planet, any time the YouTuber is brought up, the reaction is going to be mixed. He is known to be a fairly polarizing content creator on YouTube. Some Twitter users offered their condolences or talked about this in a decidedly negative light.

Adam @Adamayday @fogiibear i would throw up everytime i looked at it

Another Twitter user looked at this like the “Hello, Fellow Kids” meme in that it is cringe-inducing. Another opinion was that it was hilarious, with one Twitter user loving that this showed up on their feed.

Marcus @TheDofflin_ @fogiibear This is so fellow kids it's awful

msmegatron @msmegatronn @fogiibear This is the best thing I've seen on my timeline today🤣

In reference to the Twitch streamer’s suffering finally ending and the billboard being removed, quite a few social media users hoped that it would never be removed. Others saw the billboard still being there as a good thing.

RAZaele @XxX_Razaele_XxX @fogiibear This seems like a blessing not a curse

One person’s opinion was also that it was cringe, which led to a “no one asked” response.

One user talked about Felix's retraction of the donation to ADL while wearing an Iron Cross. This led to a discussion about the people that run the ADL, and another who pointed out that the Iron Cross is still used in Germany to this day and is not a hate symbol.

Wolfgang @WaluigiThyme @fogiibear I will never understand how the internet just moved past the video of him retracting his donation to the ADL with an iron cross on his collar.

Wolfgang @WaluigiThyme @ZwartjoekeI @fogiibear I am aware of this, however the intention of his donation initially was to an organization that combat antisemitism, and to my knowledge he did not wind up donating at all (I could be wrong but this is to the best of my memory)

Wolfgang @WaluigiThyme @ZwartjoekeI @fogiibear I am aware of this, however the intention of his donation initially was to an organization that combat antisemitism, and to my knowledge he did not wind up donating at all (I could be wrong but this is to the best of my memory) @ZwartjoekeI @fogiibear I am aware of this, however the intention of his donation initially was to an organization that combat antisemitism, and to my knowledge he did not wind up donating at all (I could be wrong but this is to the best of my memory)

According to one Twitter user, the Iron Cross is still used (Image via ZPritschau/Twitter)

Whatever the reason, the billboard will likely continue to torment at least one user on social media, with no end in sight. It has been three years, but GFuel still seems to be pretty excited about 100 million subscribers for the YouTuber.

Edited by Danyal Arabi