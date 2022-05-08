Where to buy Carrots in Genshin Impact? Marvelous Merchandise guide

Genshin Impact is going through its new Marvelous Merchandise event where players have to offer common ingredients in exchange for Primogems and other rewards.

On Day 2 of Marvelous Merchandise, the event-exclusive NPC Liben will ask for 'Carrot' as one of the ingredients. Players can collect carrots in the wild, or if they want a simpler way, they can buy carrots from Chef Mao of Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor.

Here's everything players need to know about where they can buy carrots for Marvelous Merchandise.

Where can you buy Carrots in Genshin Impact?

Carrots are some of the most common cooking ingredients to exist in Genshin Impact. There are multiple NPCs all across Tevyat who sell common ingredients to players, and carrots are no exception.

Players can find an NPC named Chef Mao, who runs the Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor. First, players must teleport to Liyue Harbor's waypoint right beside the crafting bench. From there, they must head towards the Adventurer's Guild until they find Chef Mao in his restaurant on the way to the Adventurer's Guild.

Location of Chef Mao in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers may have been to his shop a couple of times to complete Liyue's daily commissions. As the father of 4-star character Xiangling, players must have met Chef Mao in some story quests as well.

Players can buy a maximum of 10 carrots from Chef Mao, where each carrot will cost around 260 Mora. This implies that players will have to spend 2600 Mora to buy all ten carrots from Chef Mao. After successfully buying all ten carrots from Chef Mao, players will have to wait three days in the real world for Chef Mao to restock the carrots in his store to buy them.

Apart from carrots, players will also need to exchange pinecones and sunsettias in exchange for 40 Primogems and other rewards.

Where to buy Sunsettias and Pinecones in Genshin Impact?

Location of Bolai in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can buy sunsettias from a Liyue Harbor NPC called Bolai, who can be found under the wharf of the harbor. Players can interact with Bolai to buy common items including Apples and Sunsettias.

A maximum of 10 Sunsettias can be bought from Bolai, with each costing around 170 Mora. This implies that players will need 1700 Mora to buy all 10 Sunsettias and will have to wait three days in the real world for a restock.

On the other hand, currently, there are no NPCs that sell pinecones. Fortunately, players can easily find pinecones located at the base of many trees and critter hideouts. Pinecones are by far the most common ingredient that can be collected in Teyvat.

Edited by Danyal Arabi