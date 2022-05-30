Where can you farm Quartz in V Rising?

V Rising takes the trends and tropes of the venerable survival game genre and gives it a vampire twist. Players must take on the usual threats of nature with the added difficulty of burning up in the sun and drinking blood to live.

Quartz is a translucent stone that players will need to mine en masse to forge into glass. Like many other resources in the game, they will need to know the best sources to consistently farm. Unshockingly, players will need a ton of this rock to make their way through the hostile world.

Where to farm quartz in V Rising

V Rising players could spend ages seeking out the particularly random piece of nature they need to continue their endless life. Selecting a single spot to consistently farm a necessary resource is a great time-saving measure in the game.

The best possible place to farm quartz is located in Dunley Farmlands. Dawnbreak Village holds a massive church that will serve as the best farm spot for this resource.

The church is in the center of town, so head to that area and circle it looking for white nodes. Quartz is all over the ground surrounding that church. But beware, deadly enemies can also haunt that area.

Bosses including Christina the Sun Priestess and Jade the Vampire Hunter surrounded the church as well. Hunting for quartz in this area is important, but dangerous, so be stealthy or be ready to fight.

Other areas worth seeking out for quartz include Mosswick Village and Dunley Monastery. Both of these areas will feature plenty of quartz in open and obvious spaces.

What to do with quartz in V Rising

V Rising has so many crafting tools and projects that it can be tough to know just what to do with certain pieces. Quartz is just a stone, but it serves a valuable purpose that must be accomplished.

With 15 to 20 units of quartz, players can forge glass at a Furnace. They will have to beat Christina the Sun Priestess and drain her blood to get the crafting recipe for glass.

Glass is required for Scourgestone and other similar magical crafting materials. Players will need four units of glass to craft one unit of Scourgestone, which is necessary for a variety of important mid-game items.

They will need a ton of Scourgestone to make Dark Silver, which is important for late-game weapons and armor. This creates a chain reaction. Players will need a ton of quartz to make a ton of glass. The latter is crucial to make a ton of Scourgestone.

Dark Silver is an important upgrade material since traditional silver is toxic to the game's vampiric protagonist. It serves as a higher level of efficiency for weapons and armor. Though a ton of crafting goes into the process, it will become crucial for the player to wield Dark Silver in the latter half of the game.

Players must seek out quartz for its use in the long chain of crafting. V Rising players need only travel and pick up the stone and set to work at the furnace.

