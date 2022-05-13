Where can you find Apples in Genshin Impact? Buying and farming locations

Apples are one of the most convenient resources in the early stages of Genshin Impact. Players can consume these to restore 300 HP of the selected characters. They can also be used as a cooking ingredient for several recipes.

Currently, players can also exchange apples with Liben, an exclusive NPC for the Marvelous Merchandise event. They can be rewarded with primogems and other rewards after exchanging apples and other items. Here are some of the common spots to find apples:

Stormbearer Mountains

Whispering Woods

wolfdom

Dawn Winery

This article will guide players with locations and stores where they can collect apples in Genshin Impact.

Guide to locations of apples in Genshin Impact

Players can find apples growing in groups of three on top of some Cuihua Trees. Cuihua Apple trees can be abundantly found in Mondstadt and Liyue, and players can harvest these apples from the trees. They can choose to either climb the tree or hit the tree to collect apples from them.

Apples can also be found dropped at the base of such trees or in critter hideouts. Players can also destroy destructible crates, barrels, and pots to get them to drop apples.

Genshin Impact players can use the interactive map given above to track the spawn locations of most of the apples. Unfortunately, the interactive map will not show locations of apples that can be obtained from breaking crates, barrels, and pots.

As seen on the interactive map, the spawn locations of apples are largely concentrated in the following areas:

Make sure to use teleport waypoints to make farming more efficient. There will be a few spots where it might be faster to just run from one spawn location to another, but in most cases, it is faster to travel through waypoints to increase efficiency.

The location of apples on the interactive maps is accurate, so it is up to players how they want to pan out their farming route.

Buying apples from Bolai in Liyue Harbor

POV of Bolai and his location in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find several NPCs who sell common items and ingredients in Tevyat. Search for an NPC named Bolai located under the wharf of Liyue Harbor. Players can take help from the image to learn his location.

Genshin Impact players can buy apples and many other ingredients from Bolai. He will sell 10 apples to them, each costing around 240 Mora. Hence, with 2400 Mora players can buy all 10 apples from the NPC. To buy apples again from Bolai, one will have to wait for Bolai's inventory to refresh, which will take three days.

