Where can players buy potions in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players will have a hard time battling through the tougher content in the game without the help of potions.

Sure, healers exist and can replenish a partner's HP, but their abilities typically come with a lengthy cooldown that prevents them from being efficient. Potions, on the other hand, can be utilized without relying on another character.

Players can craft potions but won't always have the time to find the ingredients, go to the crafting station, and wait for them to be made. Luckily, the game allows players to purchase potions through a few of the in-game markets.

3 ways to buy potions in Lost Ark: How to use the Lost Ark Shop, Market, and Potion Vendor

Potions are essential in some of the late-game activities and dungeon content. Not having a stockpile of potions for every player on the team can lead to some untimely deaths and unfortunate failures.

It is important to know that there are a ton of different potions available in Lost Ark, and only certain ones can be brought into specific areas. An example is Normal rarity potions, which can be used in story content.

Another example is Uncommon or above rarity potions that can be taken into Abyss Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and other endgame material that requires a high level for players to even stand a chance.

With that in mind, there are a few ways players can simply purchase potions. There's no need to gather ingredients or wait for them to be crafted. This process is as easy as pointing, clicking, and confirming the purchase.

1) Lost Ark Shop

The Shop is a player's best bet for getting potions (Image via Smilegate)

The Lost Ark Shop is the most accessible and perhaps even the most cost-effective place to buy potions. Players can use Crystals, which can be considered a premium currency.

Luckily, players can convert excess Gold into Crystals, so they may not have to dig into their real-world wallets to make any purchases. The Shop can be utilized from the home page of the game.

For 25 Crystals, players can purchase five packs of Healing Item Battle Chests. This gives them up to 50 regular potions or 15 Elemental potions. Additionally, these Chests and potions are occasionally provided as login rewards.

2) Market

The in-game Market should have plenty of potions for sale (Image via Smilegate)

The Market lets players put their items up for sale. It is a good place to search for any items that a player requires and obtain them with very little hassle. However, it takes Gold to buy things in the Market, and this is a precious resource in Lost Ark.

Gold is used to upgrade gear, buy accessories, collect Ability Stones, and create Crystals. This makes some players hesitant to spend their Gold on potions. Regardless, it is one of the few ways to do so.

3) Potion Vendor

Potion Vendors aren't hard to come by (Image via Smilegate)

The last place players can buy potions is from the Potion Vendor. However, this merchant only sells potions of Normal rarity, so players should keep that in mind before going on a spending spree here.

Every major continent in Lost Ark has a Potion Vendor. They are marked with a Potion icon on the map, making them easy to find. Most of their wares only cost Silver, so there's no wasting the all-important Gold.

