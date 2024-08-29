Aila Bren is one of the early-game experts in Star Wars Outlaws who plays a crucial role in teaching you important skills. However, she only does so after you've helped her escape a tricky situation on an Imperial Base. Once you’ve done so, you can unlock the powerful Slicer Expert Skill Tree. While it's up to you to unlock the abilities contained within, simply having it allows you to Slice Advanced Terminals and things of that nature.

If you plan on getting a Platinum trophy in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to not only find and help Aila Bren but also spend time Slicing Advanced Terminals, making this a must complete. It’s also a required part of the main story. However, it can be a complicated, and frustrating mission. Here’s how we completed it.

Note: There are multiple ways to explore bases and solve problems in Star Wars Outlaws. This was just how we approached things. Your solution may vary.

Where to find Aila Bren in Star Wars Outlaws - The Slicer quest guide

Steps to complete The Slicer and find Aila Bren in Star Wars Outlaws:

Meet the Contact

Acquire the Imperial Code Sequencer

Find Aila Bren in Imperial Forward Base

1) Beginning The Slicer - finding The Slicer and heading to Crimson Dawn District

Your target's in the Crimson Dawn base - be careful (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you have access to The Slicer quest, you can start helping Aila Bren in Star Wars Outlaws. Before you do anything, you have to meet the contact. Head back to Makal’s and walk to the bar. You’ll see a spot you can lean on and listen. You’ll overhear a conversation about Aila Bren having a Crimson Dawn contact. This means you need to head north in Mirogana and get into the Crimson Dawn District.

Depending on your reputation with them, this can be very easy, or a bit harder. If you’re at least “Good” with them, walk right in the front door of their district. If you aren’t friendly, look to your left near the restaurant you enter. There will be a vent you can use to get inside. Then, walk around their computer terminals, sneak around the right side, and climb up onto the landing pad.

Sneak around the items placed here to speak to the contact. If you aren’t friendly with them, this might take a bit more of a struggle - including hiding in steam and knocking enemies out. This person will tell you Aila Bren needs an Imperial Code Sequencer - that’s the next step of this Star Wars Outlaws mission.

2) Acquire the Imperial Code Sequencer

Alerting the base makes this Star Wars Outlaws objective a bit easier. The secret ingredient is crime (Image via Ubisoft)

The small Imperial Base will be marked on your map, sneak out the way you came in, and get to the small base out on Planet Toshara. It’s in Imperial Territory, be careful. Pull up to the side of the base and crouch down in the weeds so they can’t see you. Now, you have a few ways to approach this. I took out one or two patrolling guards, from stealth.

From there, I waited for the Engineers to patrol, and had Nix pilfer their pockets to steal the Imperial Code Sequencer. If you don’t care about any of that stuff, you can just blast your way in. This will almost certainly increase your Wanted Level, so keep that in mind. Either way, grab it, and you’ll have to head to a bigger Imperial Base and meet Aila Bren in Star Wars Outlaws.

3) Meet and help Aila Bren at Imperial Forward Base

Swing across, and enter the vent. It's easy to get in! (Image via Ubisoft)

Like the previous base, you could just walk in, guns blazing, and slaughter this base. However, they have massive turrets and what feels like a regiment of Stormtroopers. If that’s how you want to do it, it’s going to take just as much time - if not more - finding Aila Bren in Star Wars Outlaws. You will almost certainly max out your Wanted Level.

However, we chose to go near the orange rock formation and climb the nearby rocks. You’ll be able to grapple across a chasm and climb into a vent. This puts you right into the base proper. There will be a few technicians nearby you can safely knock out, as well as a Stormtrooper on the steps above.

After dealing with them, here’s where things get complicated. Get back down on the ground behind the items near the vent. You can choose chaos at this point, but it’s so difficult. I’ve done this a few times, and the first one, I sent Nix to blow up the explosives near the two Stormtroopers and then fled down into the vent. I then waited for the alarms to stop and resumed.

Do not skip this trigger - it makes crossing the path immensely easy (Image via Ubisoft)

You don’t have to do that in Star Wars Outlaws, though - it was fun, admittedly. Either way, sneak behind the crates, and you’ll soon see a climbable fence. Before you cross the pathway, interact with an object to create steam to sneak through. Use this to go into the area across, loot a cosmetic for your speeder, and then, when it’s clear, climb the fence.

There should only be one Stormtrooper directly across from you, and one down the path to your right (with a technician). Silently take out the one across from you first, and sneak safely away. Then sneak closer to the duo, and have Nix attack one. While that’s happening, sneak attack the other, and hopefully, you won’t raise any alarms.

This was the hardest part of the entire mission - you can distract the Stormtrooper to pull them away and deal with them - be careful of patrols on other platforms! (Image via Ubisoft)

The next step puts you in direct contact with Aila Bren in Star Wars Outlaws - use the Data Spike to get into the room to talk to her, and move the quest along. She’ll task you with getting on the roof and setting up a device for her. The easiest path for me was to crawl through the vent and take the ladder to the right. I just dashed across the roof and slid to the device area.

Install it, and Aila Bren will begin using the turrets to take out Stormtroopers. The next part requires you to get into the door across the path from you. Just press up on the D-Pad and you’ll see the location. Aila will take out most of the troopers, but you may have to sneak or fight your way across the main area. Head back down the ladder, and make your way to the next objective.

Just disable the turbo lasers, and get out of this base (Image via Ubisoft)

There are a few Stormtroopers inside here and technicians. I chose to just blast them down, and use the terminal to turn off the defenses of this base. Aila Bren will escape, and all that’s left is to escape Imperial Territory. Get out, return to Makal’s and she’ll reward you with the Slicing Kit and wrap up this job.

One of the benefits of this kit is that you’ll see blue lines connecting groups of glyphs during Slicing attempts. It will help you determine what you should, and shouldn’t try when trying to hack into systems - and it’s all thanks to Star Wars Outlaws’ very own Aila Bren.

