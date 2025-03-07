Where to find Assassin's Creed easter egg in Split Fiction

Split Fiction has finally been released, and as you progress through the story, you’ll come across an interesting Assassin's Creed easter egg. This subtle reference is a nice touch that Assassin's Creed fans will appreciate. Besides this, the game includes other easter eggs, featuring references to the developers' previous titles like It Takes Two and A Way Out, as well as references to other games.

So, if you are wondering where you can find the Assassin's Creed easter egg, this article has you covered.

Assassin's Creed easter egg in Split Fiction explored

The Assassin's Creed easter egg can be found early in Split Fiction, during the first chapter, Rader Publishing, as part of the Brave Knights section. This easter egg is tied to the main mission, meaning you must encounter it to progress.

Mio and Zoe in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

Now, you might be wondering: what exactly is this easter egg?

It’s none other than the famous Leap of Faith from Assassin’s Creed. This iconic move involves jumping from a great height, into a pile of hay, and coming out unharmed. It has been a signature feature of every Assassin’s Creed game, and Split Fiction pays homage to it in a clever way.

In the game, both Mio and Zoe find themselves atop a tower. With no other way down, they take the leap, landing safely in a hay bale. To make the reference even clearer, Milo remarks, "Gotta have faith when you leap." This subtle nod has delighted Assassin’s Creed fans.

Now that you know what the easter egg is and where to find it, let’s dive deeper into how you’ll encounter it.

How to encounter the Assassin's Creed easter egg

The first chapter, Rader Publishing, begins with the Freedom Fighters section, written by Mio, a sci-fi author. Here, you’ll navigate through advanced technology and futuristic elements. Once completed, you’ll enter Brave Knights, written by Zoe, a fantasy author. This section takes you into a medieval-inspired world filled with monsters.

You need to reach the top to perform the easter egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

As you progress through Brave Knights, you’ll find yourself being chased by multiple monsters. Eventually, you’ll reach a bridge and jump into the water to escape. After swimming through the area, you’ll arrive at a locked room where the only way out is climbing up.

That said, the climb is dangerous, featuring spinning blades that you must avoid. Once you successfully reach the top, the Assassin’s Creed easter egg triggers automatically — Mio and Zoe will slide down and take the Leap of Faith into a hay bale.

This well-placed reference is a fantastic tribute to Assassin’s Creed and a small, but memorable, moment for fans of the franchise.

A brief overview of Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a co-op exclusive game, meaning solo play isn’t an option. You and a friend take control of Mio and Zoe, two unpublished authors. They are invited to Rader Publishing Headquarters with the promise of a publishing deal, but things take a dark turn when they become trapped in a simulation of their own stories.

That covers everything there is to know about the Assassin's Creed easter egg in Split Fiction.

